Search icon

Entertainment

30th May 2024

Robert De Niro has brutal two-word response to hecklers

Stephen Porzio

The two-time Oscar-winner drew the ire of Trump supporters after speaking out against the former US president.

As well as being known for his incredible decades-long movie career, Robert De Niro in recent years has made himself known as a staunch critic of Donald Trump.

In keeping with this, earlier in the week, the two-time Oscar nominee made an appearance to speak outside the Manhattan courtroom where the former US president is currently embroiled in a hush-money trial.

The 80-year-old actor and Joe Biden supporter used the opportunity of the court case to urge people not to vote for Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

De Niro’s words, however, drew the ire of several supporters of the politician present – many of whom hurled insults and profanities at the The Godfather Part II and Raging Bull star as he left the scene.

The tamer of these included “little punk”, “nobody”, “piece of s***”, “sellout”, “softie” “traitor” and “trash”.

In response to the Trump supporters, De Niro hit back: “We’re trying to be gentlemen in this world – the democrats. You are gangsters, you are gangsters.”

When one heckler referred to the recent Oscar nominee for Killers of the Flower Moon as washed-up, the actor replied: “F*** you,” before entering his car.

During his speech outside the courtroom, De Niro said: “I love this city [New York]. I don’t want to destroy it.

“Donald Trump wants to destroy, not only the city, but the country and eventually he could destroy the world.”

He added: “If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted.

“And elections, forget about them. That’s over. That’s done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave.

“Is that the country we want to live in?”

He also called the former US president a “buffoon” and a “clown”.

You can watch De Niro’s speech in full here:

Read more:

Topics:

Donald Trump,Robert De Niro

RELATED ARTICLES

An incredible psychological thriller is one of the movies on TV tonight

Martin Scorsese

An incredible psychological thriller is one of the movies on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added these 30 huge movies

Cillian Murphy

Prime Video has just added these 30 huge movies

By Stephen Porzio

Goodfellas voted the best gangster film of all time

Film

Goodfellas voted the best gangster film of all time

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Gaten Matarazzo says 40-year-old woman told him she had a crush on him aged 13

Entertainment

Gaten Matarazzo says 40-year-old woman told him she had a crush on him aged 13

By Ryan Price

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

Guy Ritchie

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

By Stephen Porzio

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

britain's got talent

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

By Ryan Price

A very dark gangster thriller movie is on TV tonight

Chris Evans

A very dark gangster thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

Disney

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

By Stephen Porzio

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

Entertainment

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

By Ryan Price

Cristiano Ronaldo loses record he’ll probably never get back

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo loses record he’ll probably never get back

By Callum Boyle

Gaten Matarazzo says 40-year-old woman told him she had a crush on him aged 13

Entertainment

Gaten Matarazzo says 40-year-old woman told him she had a crush on him aged 13

By Ryan Price

Dutch FA propose five major rule changes that will change football forever

Football

Dutch FA propose five major rule changes that will change football forever

By Callum Boyle

Luke Littler says he ‘would love to’ fight in influencer boxing

Boxing

Luke Littler says he ‘would love to’ fight in influencer boxing

By Ryan Price

Roy Keane accused of elbowing Arsenal fan who ‘headbutted’ him

Arsenal

Roy Keane accused of elbowing Arsenal fan who ‘headbutted’ him

By Callum Boyle

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

Guy Ritchie

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Hackers unlock £2 million Bitcoin account after man forgot password for 11 years

Bitcoin

Hackers unlock £2 million Bitcoin account after man forgot password for 11 years

By Ryan Price

Luke Littler wants Erik Ten Hag to stay at Man United ‘no matter what’

Erik Ten Hag

Luke Littler wants Erik Ten Hag to stay at Man United ‘no matter what’

By Callum Boyle

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

britain's got talent

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

By Ryan Price

A very dark gangster thriller movie is on TV tonight

Chris Evans

A very dark gangster thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Kyle Walker reveals why players cover their mouths when they talk to each other during games 

Football

Kyle Walker reveals why players cover their mouths when they talk to each other during games 

By Callum Boyle

‘Do not travel’ alert issued as train derails between England and Scotland

‘Do not travel’ alert issued as train derails between England and Scotland

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories