Robert De Niro has brutal two-word response to hecklers

The two-time Oscar-winner drew the ire of Trump supporters after speaking out against the former US president.

As well as being known for his incredible decades-long movie career, Robert De Niro in recent years has made himself known as a staunch critic of Donald Trump.

In keeping with this, earlier in the week, the two-time Oscar nominee made an appearance to speak outside the Manhattan courtroom where the former US president is currently embroiled in a hush-money trial.

The 80-year-old actor and Joe Biden supporter used the opportunity of the court case to urge people not to vote for Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

De Niro’s words, however, drew the ire of several supporters of the politician present – many of whom hurled insults and profanities at the The Godfather Part II and Raging Bull star as he left the scene.

The tamer of these included “little punk”, “nobody”, “piece of s***”, “sellout”, “softie” “traitor” and “trash”.

In response to the Trump supporters, De Niro hit back: “We’re trying to be gentlemen in this world – the democrats. You are gangsters, you are gangsters.”

When one heckler referred to the recent Oscar nominee for Killers of the Flower Moon as washed-up, the actor replied: “F*** you,” before entering his car.

During his speech outside the courtroom, De Niro said: “I love this city [New York]. I don’t want to destroy it.

“Donald Trump wants to destroy, not only the city, but the country and eventually he could destroy the world.”

He added: “If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted.

“And elections, forget about them. That’s over. That’s done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave.

“Is that the country we want to live in?”

He also called the former US president a “buffoon” and a “clown”.

You can watch De Niro’s speech in full here:

