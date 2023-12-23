People boycotting Aquaman 2 after discovering how many lines Amber Heard has

“They cut down her scenes as much as possible. And this messed up the entire movie.”

A number of people have said they are boycotting the in-cinemas Aquaman sequel on account of Amber Heard’s reduced presence in the superhero movie.

Heard reprises her role as Mera opposite Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but her character plays a far smaller part in the follow-up than she did in the first film.

According to Business Insider, the actor only has 11 lines in the superhero flick and is “minimised to a tertiary character with little dialogue.”

This is despite the fact that her character is now married to Aquaman in the movie and has given birth to their baby.

Although Heard appears in some action sequences in the first half hour and the final half hour, her total time on screen comes to “around 15 to 20 minutes”.

“Devoid of any real depth, Heard’s entire existence in The Lost Kingdom feels purely contractual to fulfill her three-movie deal with Warner Bros,” Business Insider reports.

Her reduced part in the sequel follows the long and bitter defamation trial against her former husband Johnny Depp in summer 2022, during which there were reports that she would be cut from The Lost Kingdom.

Amber Heard testified during the trial that she had been given a “very pared-down version” of her role in Aquaman 2.

The actress claimed her character’s part in The Lost Kingdom had been slashed and that she had to “fight” to stay in the movie as its producers “didn’t want to include” her in the film.

She added: “I was given a script. And then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another.

“They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”

Heard played a starring role in the first Aquaman film

The movie’s director James Wan denied these claims, saying that the intention had always been for Heard to take a backseat in the sequel.

He said: “I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm.

“So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie.”

Wan’s explanation for Heard’s reduced role in Aquaman 2 has not stopped a number of social media users from taking issue with the change.

Sharing the Business Insider article, one person wrote on Twitter: “This [is] why even though I support those Amber Heard fans who will see Aquaman 2 #OnlyForMera, I’m still not bought into watching it.

“Critics have noted that Amber was right: they cut down her scenes as much as possible. And this messed up the entire movie. #IStandWithAmberHeard.”

Meanwhile, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is receiving mixed reviews from critics, so far only garnering a 36 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score.

This is a steep drop from the original $1 billion grossing movie, which holds a 66 per cent score on the website.

