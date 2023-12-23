Search icon

Entertainment

23rd Dec 2023

People boycotting Aquaman 2 after discovering how many lines Amber Heard has

Stephen Porzio

People boycotting Aquaman 2 upon discovering how many lines Amber Heard has

“They cut down her scenes as much as possible. And this messed up the entire movie.”

A number of people have said they are boycotting the in-cinemas Aquaman sequel on account of Amber Heard’s reduced presence in the superhero movie.

Heard reprises her role as Mera opposite Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but her character plays a far smaller part in the follow-up than she did in the first film.

According to Business Insider, the actor only has 11 lines in the superhero flick and is “minimised to a tertiary character with little dialogue.”

This is despite the fact that her character is now married to Aquaman in the movie and has given birth to their baby.

Although Heard appears in some action sequences in the first half hour and the final half hour, her total time on screen comes to “around 15 to 20 minutes”.

“Devoid of any real depth, Heard’s entire existence in The Lost Kingdom feels purely contractual to fulfill her three-movie deal with Warner Bros,” Business Insider reports.

Her reduced part in the sequel follows the long and bitter defamation trial against her former husband Johnny Depp in summer 2022, during which there were reports that she would be cut from The Lost Kingdom.

Amber Heard testified during the trial that she had been given a “very pared-down version” of her role in Aquaman 2.

The actress claimed her character’s part in The Lost Kingdom had been slashed and that she had to “fight” to stay in the movie as its producers “didn’t want to include” her in the film.

She added: “I was given a script. And then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another.

“They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”

Heard played a starring role in the first Aquaman film

The movie’s director James Wan denied these claims, saying that the intention had always been for Heard to take a backseat in the sequel.

He said: “I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm.

“So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie.”

Wan’s explanation for Heard’s reduced role in Aquaman 2 has not stopped a number of social media users from taking issue with the change.

Sharing the Business Insider article, one person wrote on Twitter: “This [is] why even though I support those Amber Heard fans who will see Aquaman 2 #OnlyForMera, I’m still not bought into watching it.

“Critics have noted that Amber was right: they cut down her scenes as much as possible. And this messed up the entire movie. #IStandWithAmberHeard.”

Another said: “Amber heard has posted a lot during 2021/22 about training for fight scenes in Aquaman. They clearly cut a bunch of her scenes out like she said they did.”

A third said: “The way they handled Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 was awful.

“Every time she talked it’s almost as if everyone was ignoring her in the scenes.”

A fourth posted: “They cut down Amber Heard’s part so much in Aquaman 2 that it makes for an awkward watch.”

Meanwhile, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is receiving mixed reviews from critics, so far only garnering a 36 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score.

This is a steep drop from the original $1 billion grossing movie, which holds a 66 per cent score on the website.

Related links:

Netflix viewers ‘never seen so many d**ks’ as in new ‘bats**t’ series

People in awe as most expensive film of 2023 finally arrives on Netflix

Topics:

Amber Heard,Aquaman 2,DC films,Film

RELATED ARTICLES

People in awe as most expensive film of 2023 finally arrives on Netflix

Film

People in awe as most expensive film of 2023 finally arrives on Netflix

By Charlie Herbert

Amber Heard only has 11 lines in Aquaman 2

Amber Heard

Amber Heard only has 11 lines in Aquaman 2

By Charlie Herbert

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

emma watson

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Every episode of Fleabag ranked from worst to best

Comedy

Every episode of Fleabag ranked from worst to best

By Ciara Knight

I watched Love Island Australia to see how it compares to the other series and oh boy

Love Island

I watched Love Island Australia to see how it compares to the other series and oh boy

By Ciara Knight

Joker fans realise villain’s real name could be a sly dig at Ben Affleck’s Batman

Batman

Joker fans realise villain’s real name could be a sly dig at Ben Affleck’s Batman

By JOE

We could be about to bid farewell to this longtime Simpsons character

The Simpsons

We could be about to bid farewell to this longtime Simpsons character

By Orlaith Condon

Game of Thrones star added to the cast of Peaky Blinders for Season Four

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones star added to the cast of Peaky Blinders for Season Four

By Conor Heneghan

Video: A brand new, awesome-looking trailer for Straight Outta Compton

feature-video-wide

Video: A brand new, awesome-looking trailer for Straight Outta Compton

By Conor Heneghan

Fans ‘can’t wait’ for David Jason’s return in Only Fools and Horses Christmas special tomorrow

David Jason

Fans ‘can’t wait’ for David Jason’s return in Only Fools and Horses Christmas special tomorrow

By Charlie Herbert

Here are all the best films on TV on Christmas Day

Here are all the best films on TV on Christmas Day

By Stephen Porzio

Kerry Katona shocks followers as she urinates on motorway during traffic jam

kerry katona

Kerry Katona shocks followers as she urinates on motorway during traffic jam

By JOE

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 1

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 1

By JOE

‘Santa straddle’ position could land you in hospital as doctors issue warning for Christmas

‘Santa straddle’ position could land you in hospital as doctors issue warning for Christmas

By JOE

Joey Barton responds to Rebecca Welch becoming first female ref in Premier League

Joey Barton

Joey Barton responds to Rebecca Welch becoming first female ref in Premier League

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

How well do you remember Step Brothers? Take the quiz to find out

Comedy

How well do you remember Step Brothers? Take the quiz to find out

By Alex Finnis

Man makes VR headset that kills the user if they die during game

Gaming

Man makes VR headset that kills the user if they die during game

By Steve Hopkins

Female pilot mistaken for flight attendant by airport employee

everyday sexism

Female pilot mistaken for flight attendant by airport employee

By Charlie Herbert

Is Manchester United’s new female kit sexist?

Football

Is Manchester United’s new female kit sexist?

By Kevin Beirne

Terrifying video captures moment man pulls pistol on police officer during tense standoff

Crime

Terrifying video captures moment man pulls pistol on police officer during tense standoff

By Kieran Galpin

Vinicius Jr. bitten on the head after scoring brace against Atletico Madrid’s reserves

Atletico Madrid

Vinicius Jr. bitten on the head after scoring brace against Atletico Madrid’s reserves

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories