23rd Dec 2023

Netflix viewers ‘never seen so many d**ks’ as in new ‘bats**t’ series

Charlie Herbert

Obliterated Netflix

‘It’s ’24’ meets the Hangover’

Netflix viewers have been left stunned by the amount of d**ks and nudity in a new series on the platform.

From the creators of Cobra Kai, Obliterated arrived on the streaming service at the end of November and has had mixed reviews from critics.

But the main thing that people seem to be talking about Obliterated for is just how “bats**t” it is, and how much nudity there is in the series.

The show’s synopsis reads: “Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas.

“After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake.

“The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

The series has an R rating, which means it is restricted and shouldn’t be watched by people under the age of 17.

And reading some of the reactions to the show, it’s easy to see why.

One person wrote on X: “The full frontal nudity in Obliterated on Netflix is WILD. I’ve never seen so many d**ks in a show.”

Another said: “Obliterated on @netflix is bats**t crazy! 3 eps in & holy shit! so many weeners! it’s like weener-palooza!”

Although the show hasn’t been a great hit with critics, holding a score of 47 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems like audiences can’t get enough of Obliterated.

On social media one person wrote: “On Netflix was such a fun hot chaotic weird messy surprise to watch.”

A second said: “Finished OBLITERATED on Netflix. No show made me laugh more in 2023. You could say it’s 24 meets THE HANGOVER but really it’s every movie I loved to watch at 2:00am in college mixed together. Tons of action. The cast is a blast and embraces the chaos.”

Someone else said it was “surprisingly really good, it’s like The Hangover style humour meets Mission Impossible style action.”

Obliterated is available to stream now on Netflix in the UK.

