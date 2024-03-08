Paul O’Grady’s final TV show to be aired by ITV

It was filmed shortly before he died

ITV has confirmed it will be airing Paul O’Grady‘s final TV project this Easter, alongside a feature-length tribute to the entertainment icon.

In March last year, the world of British entertainment was left in shock by O’Grady’s sudden passing at the age of 67 from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

An icon of British entertainment, comedy and drag, hosted a number of game shows including Blankety Blank, along with his own talk show – The Paul O’Grady Show – on Channel 4.

He was also fondly known for his love of animals, in particular dogs, and his show Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs.

However, it was as a performer and comedian that he first found fame, and in particular his drag persona Lily Savage.

This Easter, ITV will be airing The Life and Death of Lily Savage to mark the first anniversary of O’Grady’s death. This will be followed by Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure, which was the final project he filmed before his death.

The Life and Death of Lily Savage will be a 90-minute tribute to O’Grady’s life and career and will feature interviews with his close family friends. This will include his daughter Sharyn and celebrities such as Sir Ian McKellen, Julian Clary and Graham Norton.

Jo Clinton-Davis, ITV’s Controller of Factual, told the Mirror: “This blue chip feature-length documentary reveals the little known biography of Paul’s alter ego Lily – from her birth in the docks of Liverpool to her mysterious ‘death’ on mainstream TV.

“Set against the background of social and political change and upheaval, it features Paul’s own voice and those who were closest to him – including his daughter Sharyn. This is a layered and richly entertaining tribute to the wonderful Paul O Grady.”

Alongside this, ITV will air Paul O’Grady’s final TV project.

‘Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure’ sees him travel to Thailand to visit sanctuaries in the country that rescue elephants

The two-part series will also highlight the challenges faced by elephants in Thailand. Viewers will also see O’Grady immerse himself in the local life and culture, visiting markets and temples.

O’Grady travelled to Thailand for filming in December 2022 and recorded the voiceover for the series in early 2023, just weeks before his death.

The Life and Death of Lily Savage and Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure will both air on ITV1 and ITVX this Easter.

Related links:

Paul O’Grady died ‘smoking a spliff’ as husband reveals secret ‘code word’ for it

Zoe Ball shares ‘heartbreaking news’ as she steps back from radio show

Sharon Osbourne drags James Corden live on air in brutal rant

Fern Britton threatens to quit Big Brother if Phillip Schofield enters the house