07th Mar 2024

Zoe Ball shares ‘heartbreaking news’ as she steps back from radio show

Ryan Price

The BBC Radio 2 presenter is taking time out to care for her Mum who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Ball, who has presented the flagship breakfast show since 2018, announced via a statement on X that she will be taking time away from the popular show in order to care for her sick mother.

The 53-year-old radio host shared the “heartbreaking” news via social media alongside a family photo, and wrote: “Heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with cancer.

“These are extremely tough times. Mum is being incredibly brave. Sending out love to people reading this battling cancer, awaiting diagnosis & also to folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly.”

She added: “My brother Jamie & I are completely in awe of the brilliant Doctors, Nurses & support teams looking after Mum.

“Gratitude to our families and friends for their support. I’m trying to be at work on breakfast as often as I can but occasionally need to be home with my Mama.”

Several of Ball’s celebrity friends shared messages of support underneath the post, including Claudia Winkleman, Stacey Dooley, Louise Redknapp and Dermot O’Leary.

The Traitors host Winkleman wrote “sending so much love” while Dermot O’Leary wrote “sending all the love to you and yours Zoe”.

BBC radio colleague Adele Roberts added, “Thinking of your amazing mum and sending so much love to you all.”

Former The Big Breakfast presenter Gaby Roslin will step in and take the reins of the show while Ball is absent.

(Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Ball also took the opportunity to express her condolences to anyone else going through the same thing.

She wrote: “Sending out love to people reading this who are battling cancer, or awaiting diagnosis & also to the folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly.

“I’m trying to be at work on breakfast as often as I can but occasionally need to be home with my Mama. Thanks to Gaby for stepping in. Lots of love.”

Ball had previously opened up about her relationship with her mother in an interview on Desert Island Discs. 

She discussed living with her father for the majority of her upbringing as her mother left when she was two. 

“It was tough not seeing my mum for all those years, because I think it does make you question a lot of stuff as a kid,” she said.

The Blackpool born broadcaster was the first female host of both the Radio 1 and Radio 2 breakfast shows, and took over her current Radio 2 role from Chris Evans when he switched over to Virgin Radio.

