Sharon Osbourne drags James Corden live on air in brutal rant

The former X Factor judge slammed the Gavin and Stacey star along with several other big names.

The 71-year-old didn’t hold back in conversation with Louis Walsh and Gary Goldsmith on the new season of ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Osbourne entered the iconic house along with eleven other celebrities on Monday night as the highly-anticipated new edition of the classic reality show kicked off.

A preview clip ahead off tonight’s episode shows Sharon sat around the dining table with former fellow talent judge Louis Walsh and Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith when she embarked on a rant about her experiences with various A-listers including Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Wintour and Carpool Karaoke star Corden.

Sharon Osbourne dragging James Corden through the mud, calling Anna Wintour 'the C word' and making the barfing noise at Ellen Degeneres. The hottest minute Late & Live has ever aired #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/bmtVD7mbFL — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) March 6, 2024

Goldsmith kicked off the tirade by saying, “when my friends talk about people they know or people they’ve met, we would always take the mick and say, ‘well if you drop the names, I’ll pick them up’.”

Sharon replied: “I’ll tell you who does that, James Corden. He does that all the time.”

Osbourne claimed that Corden plays the “LA game” and loves a name drop.

She said: “I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes’, and he goes, ‘Yeah, Stella McCartney’. I’m like, ‘I didn’t ask you who made them, I just said I like your shoes’. He played the L.A game really well.”

Anna Wintour then came up in the chat, whom Sharon described as “the C-word”, followed by Ellen DeGeneres, to which Sharon performed a vomiting gesture.

(Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Osbourne wasn’t the only one who had some choice words to say about a fellow celebrity. Former This Morning host Fern Britton made her feelings clear about her one-time co-host Phillip Schofield.

When asked how she would react if the disgraced TV presenter walked through the doors of the Big Brother house, Britton replied that she would leave immediately.

The former America’s Got Talent star is quickly becoming a fan favourite, despite the fact that she has only signed up to feature in the show for one week.

On last night’s episode, fans were left howling at Sharon being allowed to sleep in until 12.30pm despite being paid £100,000 per day.

Osbourne has been given a private bedroom and unlike other housemates, doesn’t receive a mandatory wake-up call at the crack of dawn.

After sitting and doing her make-up at her dresser for a period, Sharon then arrived into the living room to cheers from the other housemates greeting her good morning.

ITV’s decision to spend half their budget on Osbourne and then omit her from any of the house rules, has made for great reactions and commentary on X.

Sharon Osbourne signed up to Big Brother, didn’t wanna share a room, didn’t wanna do the nitty gritty of the tasks and the only way big brother could get around it is by calling her a “lodger” 😭🤣 #CBBUK — Cody (@codydyer) March 7, 2024

Sharon Osbourne the “lodger” leaving the house every night to sleep at a local 5* hotel:#bbuk #cbb #cbbuk pic.twitter.com/6rDtqBRxuk — Jonny 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🕺🏻 (@jonnymgdraws) March 4, 2024

The way Sharon Osbourne can seemingly just do whatever she wants for five days then piss off home #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/AhdevVzMPQ — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) March 6, 2024

Celebrity Big Brother returns to ITV1 at 9pm tonight.

Related Links:

Fern Britton threatens to quit Big Brother if Phillip Schofield enters the house

Celebrity Big Brother fans stunned by Corrie star Colson Smith’s real age

Celebrity Big Brother fans complain just minutes into series as they beg for change

Kate Middleton’s uncle asked ‘where is she’ live on air

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series drops on Netflix today