Alison Hammond set to succeed Paul O’Grady as host of The Love Of Dogs

Alison Hammond is reportedly in talks to succeed Paul O’Grady as host of The Love of Dogs

It comes after the shock death of the presenter last year aged 67.

The show has been inseparable from the English comedian since it first aired in 2012.

Set in and around Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, the show follows the story of dogs who have ended up in the shelter, and their journeys to finding a permanent home.

Beloved among viewers, the show last aired in August, and people have been concerned to see what its future holds after the death of its presenter.

However, a source has spoken to the Mirror and revealed that plans are in the works for Alison Hammond to take over the show.

“Paul is obviously irreplaceable but they believe that not only does Alison bring some of Paul’s trademark self-deprecating humour to proceedings, but that she can also make it her own, just as Paul did,” they told the outlet.

They added that they believe the 48-year-old This Morning star is the “perfect custodian” for the show.

“Alison would be a great signing… and as her ever-expanding portfolio of shows demonstrates, capable of putting her hand to anything,” they concluded.