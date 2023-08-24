Search icon

Entertainment

24th Aug 2023

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Charlie Herbert

Jackie Chan reveals that he's never heard of the Kardashians

What a blissful existence

Jackie Chan made plenty of people very envious after he revealed in an interview that he is completely unaware of the Kardashians’ existence.

The film icon and martial arts legend was being interviewed by Access Hollywood when he was asked who his favourite Kardashian is.

Completely baffled, the 69-year-old seemed to have never heard the word ‘Kardashian’ before, asking if it was even English.

Somehow, despite a life in Hollywood and showbiz, the Rush Hour star seems to have remained sheltered from the phenomena that is the Kardashian family.

Back in 2017, Chan was promoting his new film The Foreigner, when he sat down for an interview with Access Hollywood.

By this point, the Kardashians were easily one of the most famous families in the world. Kim was still married to Kanye, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians had been on TV for a decade

Yet Chan didn’t have a scooby who they were.

The interviewers posed the question to Chan, “We’re going to have you name your favorite Kardashian. Who do you like?”, to which he responded: “Kardashian? What do you mean Kardashian?”

When they then asked if he knows the Kardashians, he replied: “No, I don’t know – is that English?

“I’ve never heard them before!”

Fans loved his response, and the clip has since resurfaced on the Reddit thread r/MadeMeSmile.

“Just another reason to treasure this man,” one response said, while another replied: “Best response ever.”

Another Redditor joked: “Wish I could have this mindset where I don’t know a single Kardashian.”

Someone else penned: “Blessed sweet oblivion. All of us wish we had never heard that name.”

Since the interview, Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end on E! after 20 seasons, but was then picked up by Disney+ who launched their own series, The Kardashians.

Meanwhile, Chan is still as busy as ever. The actor recently lent his voice to the Splinter character in Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will also do voice over work on the upcoming Kung-Fu Panda 4.

And rumours continue to swirl about the potential for a fourth installment in the Rush Hour film series, with both Chan and his co-star Chris Tucker saying they’re in talks for a Rush Hour 4. However, there is yet to be any official confirmation that this is in the pipeline.

Related links:

Kim Kardashian draws Lord Farquaad comparisons after revealing new hairstyle

Kim Kardashian says she cries herself to sleep at night trying to raise four children alone

Woman shouts ‘get a real job’ at influencers as they take pics outside

Topics:

Jackie Chan,Kardashians,Kim Kardashian

RELATED ARTICLES

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting first child together

Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting first child together

By Charlie Herbert

Kim says Kanye’s Behaviour will be ‘more damaging’ to their kids than her sex tape

Kanye West

Kim says Kanye’s Behaviour will be ‘more damaging’ to their kids than her sex tape

By Steve Hopkins

Arsenal fans blame Kim Kardashian for missing out on the title

Arsenal

Arsenal fans blame Kim Kardashian for missing out on the title

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Geordie Shore’s Grant Coulson finds love with man after sleeping with over 30 women on the show

Geordie Shore’s Grant Coulson finds love with man after sleeping with over 30 women on the show

By Joseph Loftus

Johnny Depp’s legal team secretly played monopoly during Amber Heard trial – and they still won

Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s legal team secretly played monopoly during Amber Heard trial – and they still won

By Tobi Akingbade

Cheryl and Liam revealed their ‘safe word’ at the BRITs because it’s an important thing we need to know, obviously

BRIT Awards 2018

Cheryl and Liam revealed their ‘safe word’ at the BRITs because it’s an important thing we need to know, obviously

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 293

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 293

By Charlie Herbert

FRINGE 2019: Why you need to see… Tarot

comedian

FRINGE 2019: Why you need to see… Tarot

By Nooruddean Choudry

Beyond The Mat remains the greatest wrestling documentary of all time

Beyond The Mat

Beyond The Mat remains the greatest wrestling documentary of all time

By Wil Jones

Terrifying moment performer’s face catches fire during fire-breathing stunt

Terrifying moment performer’s face catches fire during fire-breathing stunt

By JOE

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to second cup final with ridiculous last minute assist

Football

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to second cup final with ridiculous last minute assist

By Callum Boyle

Joao Felix set for transfer lifeline if Barça move falls through

Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix set for transfer lifeline if Barça move falls through

By Callum Boyle

Chilling moment ‘vigilante’ killer shoots ex’s Tinder date dead after waiting outside for 10 hours

Crime

Chilling moment ‘vigilante’ killer shoots ex’s Tinder date dead after waiting outside for 10 hours

By Charlie Herbert

Top Gear future uncertain as top boss quits just months after horror Flintoff crash

Top Gear

Top Gear future uncertain as top boss quits just months after horror Flintoff crash

By Steve Hopkins

David Beckham responds to claims Inter Miami’s matches are ‘fixed’

David Beckham

David Beckham responds to claims Inter Miami’s matches are ‘fixed’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Conor McGregor has this message for KO’d Amir Khan

Amir Khan

Conor McGregor has this message for KO’d Amir Khan

By Simon Lloyd

Michael Bisping channels inner Jamie Vardy to troll ‘Jacare’ after defeat in Kansas City

Jacare Souza

Michael Bisping channels inner Jamie Vardy to troll ‘Jacare’ after defeat in Kansas City

By Darragh Murphy

Man United hoover up backroom talent as Mourinho swoops for ex-Arsenal scout and Spurs coach

Jose Mourinho

Man United hoover up backroom talent as Mourinho swoops for ex-Arsenal scout and Spurs coach

By Rob Burnett

Southampton to wear one-off kit this weekend to promote fantastic campaign

Football

Southampton to wear one-off kit this weekend to promote fantastic campaign

By Darragh Murphy

Woman goes blind and cries blue tears after having eyeballs tattooed

mody modification

Woman goes blind and cries blue tears after having eyeballs tattooed

By Steve Hopkins

Jamie Carragher calls Man United fan “fat Russell Crowe’s son” during Sky Sports debate

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher calls Man United fan “fat Russell Crowe’s son” during Sky Sports debate

By JOE

Load more stories