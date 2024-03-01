Search icon

01st Mar 2024

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

Ryan Price

He may be known for his intelligence, but Fry is lost when it comes to the high-profile celebrity family.

UK national treasure Stephen Fry has revealed he “doesn’t understand” the world famous Kardashian family.

The actor and comedian told The Guardian he doesn’t get the hype around the glamorous family, and added that if a question relating to them came up in a quiz he’d be stumped.

The long-running TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians follows the Kardashian family, including sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall, as they navigate their respective relationships, breakups and business ventures. It sounds like its something Fry has never laid eyes on.

Fry said: “I wouldn’t know one Kardashian from another. I know they exist, and I know most of their names begin with K.

“I’m not being fake ignorant, I genuinely just don’t understand, he added.

“I don’t see why I should go to Wikipedia and read up on the history of the Kardashian family. I know it’s a phenomenon. And all phenomena are worthy of interest in the human story, I suppose. But there isn’t room for everything.”

The broadcaster also cited K-Pop, Girls Aloud, indie and hip-hop as topics he tends to avoid.

While most pop culture related topics tend to go over his head, he credited his husband Elliot Spencer as being a positive influence on his mainstream awareness.

He said Spencer taught him “to love and respect Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, who Fry conceded has “genuine poet skills and is quite exciting to listen to”.

Fry was speaking with The Guardian ahead of the release of his upcoming film The Inventor, in which he stars as the voice of Leonardo da Vinci.

