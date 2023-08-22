Search icon

Lifestyle

22nd Aug 2023

Woman shouts ‘get a real job’ at influencers as they take pics outside

Charlie Herbert

Woman shouts 'get a real job' at influencers as they take pics outside

‘If you are actually that attractive, you’d get a real job’

A woman let two influencers know exactly how she felt about their career choices when she walked past them whilst they were taking photos in the street.

Love Island Australia stars Tayla Mellington and Ruby Ennor had decided to venture out to get some pics for their all-important social media pages, and were taking photos outside a house when a woman pushing a pram heckled them from the sidelines.

“We were minding our own business, taking photos, and this chick comes up and starts abusing us,” Mellington said in a TikTok.

“She’s like ‘you’re devaluing the property, we’re going to call the police, and we just didn’t say anything.

“And she said ‘you really don’t care do you?’ and I replied ‘no not really’.”

@taylamell

Like for pt 2 #storytime #fyp #karens

♬ original sound – Tayla Mellington

The Love Island duo carried on with the photoshop, but the woman had more to say.

The 28-year-old continued: “[The woman] was like, ‘would you stand in front of someone else’s house and take photos?’ and I’m like yeah, we do that.

“She said we were invading their privacy. I’m not going into their home, it’s out the front part is where we take photos.

“We’d never go into someone’s property.”

The passer-by then decided to really unleash on the duo though, telling them: “If you are actually that attractive, you’d get a real job.”

Harsh.

“Then she goes, ‘you’re not that attractive, if you were you’d get paid to do modelling’. And I was like, excuse me?” Mellington said.

“She had a baby with her, just abusing us. She walked off and put the finger up at us,” she added.

Her followers were quick to ask if Mellington had any footage of the woman in question, and she later uploaded a clip of the incident.

@taylamell

Replying to @Georga_wilson heres the reciepts. Do you think were in the wrong? #storytime #fyp #relatable

♬ original sound – Tayla Mellington

Safe to say, she isn’t someone who’ll be liking and subscribing.

Related links:

Influencer left disappointed by British men’s ‘small’ penises after visit

Vegan influencer’s chilling final Instagram post before death

Influencer dies 12 hours after attempting social media challenge

Topics:

Australia,influencers,Social Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Snapchat users freaking out after the platform’s AI posts its own story

Artificial intelligence

Snapchat users freaking out after the platform’s AI posts its own story

By Charlie Herbert

Family terrified after spotting ominous detail in beach snap

Australia

Family terrified after spotting ominous detail in beach snap

By Charlie Herbert

Five people sit down for a family meal – a week later three are dead

Australia

Five people sit down for a family meal – a week later three are dead

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Trouble sleeping? Pink noise could be the answer to your problem

Sleep

Trouble sleeping? Pink noise could be the answer to your problem

By Katie Mythen-Lynch

Brooklyn Beckham gets tattoo in tribute to his dad David

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham gets tattoo in tribute to his dad David

By Laura Holland

New survey reveals the cities with the best quality of living in the world

Travel

New survey reveals the cities with the best quality of living in the world

By Conor Heneghan

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s son started an OnlyFans to help pay for Pokémon cards

Hugh Hefner

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s son started an OnlyFans to help pay for Pokémon cards

By Steve Hopkins

So this is the reason some people suffer from ‘resting bitch face’

Face

So this is the reason some people suffer from ‘resting bitch face’

By Laura Holland

Every Winnie The Pooh character ranked from least to most horny

Winnie The Pooh

Every Winnie The Pooh character ranked from least to most horny

By Ciara Knight

PSG set world-record asking price for Kylian Mbappe

Football

PSG set world-record asking price for Kylian Mbappe

By Callum Boyle

Plane passenger sparks outrage after refusing to swap first class seats with 10-year-old

Plane passenger sparks outrage after refusing to swap first class seats with 10-year-old

By Steve Hopkins

Football team in Cheddar agrees sponsorship deal with vegan cheese alternative

cheddar man

Football team in Cheddar agrees sponsorship deal with vegan cheese alternative

By Jack Peat

Inside Europe’s largest prison where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

Crime

Inside Europe’s largest prison where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

By Steve Hopkins

Jamie Carragher forensically examines Casemiro’s poor start to the season

Casemiro

Jamie Carragher forensically examines Casemiro’s poor start to the season

By Callum Boyle

New Netflix murder doc based on disturbing true story is flying up Top 10

New Netflix murder doc based on disturbing true story is flying up Top 10

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Conor McGregor offers spine-tingling message to the Republic of Ireland team

#COYBIG

Conor McGregor offers spine-tingling message to the Republic of Ireland team

By Darragh Murphy

Gang threatened to ‘chop up’ Tahith Chong at knifepoint during home raid

Football

Gang threatened to ‘chop up’ Tahith Chong at knifepoint during home raid

By Callum Boyle

Donald Trump turns July 4th speech into a rant about anarchists, agitators and Marxists

black lives matter

Donald Trump turns July 4th speech into a rant about anarchists, agitators and Marxists

By JOE

Swansea City announce seven-day social media blackout over racial abuse and discrimination

Racism In Football

Swansea City announce seven-day social media blackout over racial abuse and discrimination

By Claudia McInerney

You can now buy an absolutely huge bucket of Malteser Buttons for a cheap price

Food

You can now buy an absolutely huge bucket of Malteser Buttons for a cheap price

By Charlotte Racher

Celtic fan’s viral vulgarity hugely overshadowed by son’s discovery

Celtic

Celtic fan’s viral vulgarity hugely overshadowed by son’s discovery

By Ben Kiely

Load more stories