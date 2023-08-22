Woman shouts ‘get a real job’ at influencers as they take pics outside

‘If you are actually that attractive, you’d get a real job’

A woman let two influencers know exactly how she felt about their career choices when she walked past them whilst they were taking photos in the street.

Love Island Australia stars Tayla Mellington and Ruby Ennor had decided to venture out to get some pics for their all-important social media pages, and were taking photos outside a house when a woman pushing a pram heckled them from the sidelines.

“We were minding our own business, taking photos, and this chick comes up and starts abusing us,” Mellington said in a TikTok.

“She’s like ‘you’re devaluing the property, we’re going to call the police, and we just didn’t say anything.

“And she said ‘you really don’t care do you?’ and I replied ‘no not really’.”

The Love Island duo carried on with the photoshop, but the woman had more to say.

The 28-year-old continued: “[The woman] was like, ‘would you stand in front of someone else’s house and take photos?’ and I’m like yeah, we do that.

“She said we were invading their privacy. I’m not going into their home, it’s out the front part is where we take photos.

“We’d never go into someone’s property.”

The passer-by then decided to really unleash on the duo though, telling them: “If you are actually that attractive, you’d get a real job.”

Harsh.

“Then she goes, ‘you’re not that attractive, if you were you’d get paid to do modelling’. And I was like, excuse me?” Mellington said.

“She had a baby with her, just abusing us. She walked off and put the finger up at us,” she added.

Her followers were quick to ask if Mellington had any footage of the woman in question, and she later uploaded a clip of the incident.

Safe to say, she isn’t someone who’ll be liking and subscribing.

