Kim Kardashian draws Lord Farquaad comparisons after revealing new hairstyle

Kim has got the chop and she’s getting rinsed for it

Kim Kardashian has a new haircut and the internet are having a lot of fun with it.

The queen of reality TV revealed her new hairdo in a video promoting the launch of a new push-up bra for under underwear label SKIMS.

Coming August 17: SKIMS Ultimate Bra.



Perfect shape lift and fit. Introducing the Ultimate Teardrop Bra: a total reinvention of your old push-up bra, dropping this Thursday, August 17 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET.



Join the waitlist for early access to shop: https://t.co/YijdXcwubo pic.twitter.com/nNyTRY0jxo — SKIMS (@skims) August 14, 2023

In the advertisement, the 42-year-old’s long locks are gone, and she showcases a new, chin-hugging bob, reminiscent of Posh Spice’s famous haircut in the mid-90s.

However, no is making that comparison, rather than comparing her new trim to that of the Shrek villain, Lord Farquaad.

Lord Maximus Farquaad is the main antagonist in the 2001 cult classic, as well as Shrek 4-D and the musical.

The comical-looking Farquaad is the ruthless ruler of Duloc and wants to marry Princess Fiona so he can become king, as he doesn’t have the royal blood needed to wear a crown. But first, she must be rescued from her tower, which is guarded by a fire-breathing dragon.

“Okkk Lord Kimquaad,” one person commented. Another suggested Kanye West’s ex was “rocking that Lord Farquaad-ass bob.”

Kim rockin that Lard Farquaad ass Bob! https://t.co/7jZzgmG2Z2 pic.twitter.com/zkJt3yj65f — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) August 16, 2023

As the Kim-K roast intensified, the comparisons got a little sweeter, with people suggesting she also looked like Johnny Depp’s character in Tim Burton’s version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

For anyone not instantly getting it, someone helpfully made the edit.

And when she starts running a Chocolate Factory. What then? https://t.co/PCRUpYaZmC — jack rem x (@jackremmington) August 15, 2023

I made the edit pic.twitter.com/mXS06MJodw — Jaclyn 🩵 (Taylor’s Version) (@jaclyn_nicole13) August 16, 2023

i thought timothee chalamet was playing wonka https://t.co/FfFPzEDs4W — dukhtar (@tamarindric3) August 16, 2023

The chat swiftly moved to Taylor Swift, with some suggesting the mum-of-four was in her ‘1989 era’, in reference to Swift releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October.

Swift famously had a short bob when the album was originally released.

I still can’t believe 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was announced 6 days ago like that’s actually crazy. Image unrelated. https://t.co/IrvCIE8kNB — Abby 🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵 (@abbysdaylight) August 15, 2023

taylor who got a bob and wanted to post it in the next 24 hours: https://t.co/PDyLCx0cEi pic.twitter.com/wkF8ByFrgR — notcoolbanana (@notcoolbanana) August 15, 2023

Another commenter reminded twitter users that the last time Kim went short, she got physical with her sister Kourtney.

There’s been tension between the sisters since Kourtney accused Kim of “stealing” Dolce & Gabbana from her.

the last time kim had a bob, she fought somebody pic.twitter.com/iWuCmGYxLD — erén (@kirawontmis) August 15, 2023

Kim hit back that Kourtney had stolen her wedding country and Andrea Bocelli from her.

Meanwhile, Kardashian fans are preparing to see Kim take a star turn in American Horror Story.

New posters for Delicate have been released and it seems like there will be a big spider element to the season as Kim, actor Cara Delevingne, and series regular Emma Roberts are seen with eight-legged arachnids.

