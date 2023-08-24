Search icon

Entertainment

24th Aug 2023

Hulk Hogan reveals ‘psycho’ Sylvester Stallone asked him to really beat him up in Rocky 3

Steve Hopkins

‘No brother, you don’t want that’

Hulk Hogan has revealed how Sylvester Stallone really wanted him to beat him up as the pair got in the ring ahead of the wrestler’s turn in the Rocky franchise.

Hogan played the role of Thunderlips and fought Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as part of a charity event in 1982’s Rocky III.

The boxer’s business handlers had set-up the match against the seven-foot-tall wrestler, who billed himself as ‘The Ultimate Male’. At first, it wasn’t much of a contest, with Rocky being body-slammed against the ring and thrown about like a rag-doll, but as with all Rocky movies, as the fight went on, he gained control.

Appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience this week, Hogan told how he Stallone “took all the hits and bumps” after asking him to go at him as hard he could.

Hogan said he kind of “messed up” Stallone’s collarbone after the pair got into the ring, ahead of filming.

At the time, Hogan had just returned from Japan and had a broken nose, “for like the second or third time”, and was “enamoured” with movie star Stallone.

“I flew out and talked with him and got in the ring with him,” Hogan told Rogan.

“He was like, ‘let’s just get in the ring and move around’, and I had jeans on and cowboy boots and he was like, ‘let’s just go in the ring like this’.

“And he says, ‘I’m going to try and hit you’.”

Hogan told Rogan that he suggested Stallone hit him in the nose “because I saw the camera and I thought it would be cool if he splattered my nose, that’s how crazy I was.”

After the pair climbed under the ropes, Stallone wanted Hogan to hit up, but the wrestler didn’t want to, so just grabbed the actor instead.

He told Rogan: “I was like, ‘I don’t want to hit you.’ He was like, ‘hit me, give me everything you’ve got.’ And I said: ‘No brother, you don’t want that, there’s certain places I can hit you harder than others, but I hit you as hard as I can, it’s not going to be cool.’ SO he was like, ‘give me 50%’, and I was like, ‘I really don’t want to’.”

As a compromise, Hogan suggested Stallone try and hit him, and he would “grab you and hammer you between the shoulders.”

Hogan told Rogan: “And I hit him. I probably gave him 50%. But as soon as I made contact his face made contact with my cowboy boots. And when he came up his lips were bleeding. And they were like, ‘that’s perfect.’ He was all excited because I hit him.”

Rogan replied: “What a psycho.”

Related links:

Rocky IV voted the best movie in the Rocky franchise

Sylvester Stallone rips into ‘parasites’ creating Rocky spin-off

Netflix unveils first look at its biggest blockbuster of 2023

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By Charlie Herbert

Terrifying moment performer’s face catches fire during fire-breathing stunt

Terrifying moment performer’s face catches fire during fire-breathing stunt

By JOE

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to second cup final with ridiculous last minute assist

Football

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to second cup final with ridiculous last minute assist

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Big Brother’s Rebekah Shelton confirms she is alive

News

Big Brother’s Rebekah Shelton confirms she is alive

By Jade Hayden

Angelina Jolie’s Scottish look-alike needs to be seen to be believed (pictures)

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s Scottish look-alike needs to be seen to be believed (pictures)

By JOE

Britney Spears’ dad suspended as conservator in victory for popstar

Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ dad suspended as conservator in victory for popstar

By Charlie Herbert

Personality Quiz: Which ‘I’m A Celeb’ contestant are you?

I'm A Celeb

Personality Quiz: Which ‘I’m A Celeb’ contestant are you?

By Ciara Knight

Sylvester Stallone teases the plot for Creed 2 and Rocky fans will be delighted

Movies

Sylvester Stallone teases the plot for Creed 2 and Rocky fans will be delighted

By Paul Moore

A scene by scene analysis of Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson getting caught smooching on Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

A scene by scene analysis of Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson getting caught smooching on Big Brother

By Ciara Knight

Joao Felix set for transfer lifeline if Barça move falls through

Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix set for transfer lifeline if Barça move falls through

By Callum Boyle

Chilling moment ‘vigilante’ killer shoots ex’s Tinder date dead after waiting outside for 10 hours

Crime

Chilling moment ‘vigilante’ killer shoots ex’s Tinder date dead after waiting outside for 10 hours

By Charlie Herbert

Top Gear future uncertain as top boss quits just months after horror Flintoff crash

Top Gear

Top Gear future uncertain as top boss quits just months after horror Flintoff crash

By Steve Hopkins

David Beckham responds to claims Inter Miami’s matches are ‘fixed’

David Beckham

David Beckham responds to claims Inter Miami’s matches are ‘fixed’

By Callum Boyle

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

Daughter

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

By Charlie Herbert

Basket full of 26 kittens left on charity’s doorstep in Bristol

Basket full of 26 kittens left on charity’s doorstep in Bristol

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Seamus Coleman finally speaks about THAT phone call with Neil Taylor

2018 FIFA World Cup

Seamus Coleman finally speaks about THAT phone call with Neil Taylor

By Ben Kiely

Garth Crooks stirs up anger with comments on Ander Herrera and Wayne Rooney

Ander Herrera

Garth Crooks stirs up anger with comments on Ander Herrera and Wayne Rooney

By Tom Victor

All Black wing Waisake Naholo’s broken leg was cured by a ‘miracle leaf’

New Zealand

All Black wing Waisake Naholo’s broken leg was cured by a ‘miracle leaf’

By JOE

New survey reveals British men’s biggest regrets

Alcohol

New survey reveals British men’s biggest regrets

By Kevin Beirne

Five things that have happened since Thomas Vermaelen signed for Barcelona

Arsenal

Five things that have happened since Thomas Vermaelen signed for Barcelona

By Tom Victor

Former footballer Razor Ruddock discusses his 10kg weight loss journey

Former footballer Razor Ruddock discusses his 10kg weight loss journey

By Alex Roberts

Load more stories