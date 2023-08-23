Search icon

Entertainment

23rd Aug 2023

Rocky IV voted the best movie in the Rocky franchise

Patrick McCarry

“To beat me, he’s gonna have to kill me.”

Over the years, before Creed came along, there were six Rocky movies released. Four of them were absolute classics so this was always going to be tight.

Rocky IV – otherwise known as the movie that ended the Cold War – either has fans, or folks that don’t know what they are on about.

While the original Rocky may have won three Oscars, the follow-up featured that famous training montage and Rocky III the most charismatic ‘bad guy’, Rocky IV was a bubbling melting pot of what made all those other three work so well.

Sure, we lost a beloved Rocky hero along the way and there was a weird, romantic robot plot-line – Sylvester Stallone got rid of that in the re-master – but Rocky IV has some stone-cold classic scenes, and a banger soundtrack.

To settle the long-running question of what is the best Rocky movie, we carried out a poll and got the help of the JOE audience to decide. As it turned out, the final vote ended up with the same top four as this 2018 vote.

Getty Images

Best Rocky movie results

Before we put our Rocky poll in the field, we narrowed the choices down from six to four, and left the Creed series [part of the Rocky universe] to one side.

Rocky V and Rocky Balboa lost out, after rigorous and fun debate, and it left to the opening four movies from the franchise, which spanned from 1976 to 1985. As you can see, there was a clear winner, with Rocky IV getting top spot by a clear margin and the original Rocky – a Best Picture winner at the Oscars – coming in second.

In terms of box-office success, Rocky IV also tops that list, taking in $128 million gross since its’ 1985 release. Rocky III and the original movie are next, followed by Creed II and Creed.

Still, you can’t please everyone, as the folks over at Slash Film will attest. They think Rocky IV is the worst of the entire Rocky and Creed series.

There’s no accounting for taste.

There’s also ‘No Easy Way Out’.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix launch new adventure TV show – without Gordon Ramsay

Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix launch new adventure TV show – without Gordon Ramsay

By Joseph Loftus

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash

By Joseph Loftus

People don’t actually know what they really look like, professor claims

People don’t actually know what they really look like, professor claims

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

KSI loses over 2.8 million after cryptocurrency loses 97% of its value in 24 hours

Bitcoin

KSI loses over 2.8 million after cryptocurrency loses 97% of its value in 24 hours

By Charlie Herbert

Demi Lovato went back to she/her pronouns after getting ‘exhausted’ explaining they/them

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato went back to she/her pronouns after getting ‘exhausted’ explaining they/them

By Steve Hopkins

Promoters of Krays movie ingeniously use a bad review to their advantage

Guardian

Promoters of Krays movie ingeniously use a bad review to their advantage

By Nooruddean Choudry

First look at Will Smith as Genie in Disney’s new Aladdin trailer

Aladdin

First look at Will Smith as Genie in Disney’s new Aladdin trailer

By Kyle Picknell

GB News reads out prank messages from ‘Mike Hunt’ and ‘Mike Oxlong’

alternative news

GB News reads out prank messages from ‘Mike Hunt’ and ‘Mike Oxlong’

By Danny Jones

The Game of Thrones credits have a very secret but massively important detail

Game of Thrones

The Game of Thrones credits have a very secret but massively important detail

By Paul Moore

Police confiscate smartly dressed dog from ‘intoxicated’ owner

Police confiscate smartly dressed dog from ‘intoxicated’ owner

By Steve Hopkins

Two of Ivan Toney’s former team-mates hit with FA betting charges

Two of Ivan Toney’s former team-mates hit with FA betting charges

By Callum Boyle

Inside the prison room where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

Inside the prison room where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

By Joseph Loftus

Woman found chained to the floor with padlock around her neck

America

Woman found chained to the floor with padlock around her neck

By Steve Hopkins

‘Ghost town’ lies empty years after building stopped on £300k houses 16 years ago

‘Ghost town’ lies empty years after building stopped on £300k houses 16 years ago

By Joseph Loftus

Man, 26, dies after being sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ as he answered the door

gateshead

Man, 26, dies after being sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ as he answered the door

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

The first glimpse of the stunning supermoon has got everyone very excited

Science

The first glimpse of the stunning supermoon has got everyone very excited

By Ben Kenyon

Who’s actually behind the ‘plant one tree for every pet picture’ Instagram trend?

Instagram

Who’s actually behind the ‘plant one tree for every pet picture’ Instagram trend?

By Katy Brennan

JOE exclusive: Maccabees’ Felix White gives his verdict on Kanye West and Glasto 2015

feature-homepage

JOE exclusive: Maccabees’ Felix White gives his verdict on Kanye West and Glasto 2015

By Lia Nicholls

Drone captures surfers’ close encounter with shark

America

Drone captures surfers’ close encounter with shark

By JOE

John Oliver mocks CNN for Isis dildo flag mistake

America

John Oliver mocks CNN for Isis dildo flag mistake

By Kevin Beirne

Study finds that sarcastic people are more creative

Study

Study finds that sarcastic people are more creative

By Paul Moore

Load more stories