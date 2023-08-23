Search icon

23rd Aug 2023

Netflix unveils first look at its biggest blockbuster of 2023

Stephen Porzio

The Star Wars vibes are strong with this one.

Netflix has released a first trailer for Rebel Moon, the new space opera epic from director Zack Snyder (300, Man of Steel, Watchmen).

Broken up into two parts – A Child of Fire and The Scargiver – the movies will centre around a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force.

Amidst this, Kora (Sofia Boutella, Kingsman: The Secret Service) – a mysterious stranger living among the villagers of the colony – becomes their best hope for survival.

“Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge,” the plot synopsis adds.

“As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

Also featuring amongst its ensemble cast Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond), Doona Bae (Sense8), Fra Fee (Hawkeye), Jena Malone (Donnie Darko), Michiel Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House) and Ray Fisher (Justice League), Rebel Moon began development as a Star Wars entry before being reshaped into a stand alone project.

When JOE spoke to Irish actor Fee last year, he said the following about the space opera:

“I just think Zack is so, so cool. He’s such an amazing visionary. He’s so passionate about what he does. And I love how this has all come to fruition for him.

“It was initially pitched as Star Wars, in that universe. And when that didn’t pan out, and he had subsequently signed a deal with Netflix, then he was like ‘Okay, then let me just make this myself’.

“He’s got very big plans for it. And he’s always had almost a cult following of fans, but after [Zack Snyder’s] Justice League, which was just so brilliant, for everyone to see his edit of it, which I think reached an even greater demographic of people. And this now has huge potential.”

Costing a reported $166 million to make the two movies, Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire will be released on Netflix on 22 December 2023, with The Scargiver to follow on 19 April 2024.

