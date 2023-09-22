Search icon

Entertainment

22nd Sep 2023

Fortnite refunding people who purchased skins in huge $245m settlement

Charlie Herbert

Fortnite refunding people who purchased skins in huge $245m settlement

Millions of people could be due compensation

The developers of Fortnite have agreed to pay out a mind-boggling $245 million in compensation, with tens of millions of people expected to receive part of the sum.

Epic Games is the developer behind one of the most popular games of recent years Fortnite, which has an average of 239 million monthly players.

The multiplayer shooter game sees 100 players take part in a battle royale on a virtual island to be the last character standing.

The colourful, cartoon-like design and gameplay made Fortnite popular with gamers of all ages.

Although the game itself is free to play, gamers can make in-game purchases such as items to customise their characters – known as ‘skins’ – and it’s this that has landed Epic Games in trouble.

Some parents had accused the Fortnite developers of ‘tricking’ their kids into buying items in the game using real-world money without realising or without their parents’ permission.

Parents also spoke of their children becoming so addicted to the game that they would forgo sleeping, eating and showering so they could play it.

Epic Games was accused of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, and in December 2022 the company agree to pay a settlement of $520 million as a consequence.

This sum covered a $275 million fine relating to how Fortnite collects data on its users, including those aged under 13, without informing parents.

The rest will be paid out in refunds, the BBC reports.

Epic Games were also accused of implementing methods in the game designed to trick players into making unwanted purchases, known as ‘dark patterns.’

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Epic Games used  “deceptive interfaces” that could trigger purchases while the game loaded.

In a news release, the FTC said: “The company also made it easy for children to rack up charges without parental consent and locked the accounts of consumers who disputed unauthorized charges with their credit card companies.”

The commission has begun contacting 37 million people to alert them to the compensation, and that they could be entitled to some of the $245 million.

Fortnite has also reportedly started sending messages to users about them possibly being entitled to refunds.

If you think you could be entitled to compensation, a dedicated page has been set up on the FTC’s website.

Claims will take four weeks to complete, and people have until January 17, 2024, to make a submission. To be eligible for the refund, you need to be over the age of 18 and must have made an unwanted purchase between January 2017 and September 2022.

Parents whose children used their card details without their permission have to prove their money was spent on the game between January 2017 and November 2018.

Others can file a claim if their accounts were locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after complaining to their credit card company about the wrongful charges.

Related links:

New Xbox console revealed to be arriving in 2024

PlayStation 5 update features perfect addition for sneaky gamers

GTA 6 leak details reveal 750GB file size and 400 hours of gameplay

Topics:

Fortnite,Gaming

RELATED ARTICLES

Messi and Ronaldo’s EA Sports FC 24 ratings cause debate among fans

Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi and Ronaldo’s EA Sports FC 24 ratings cause debate among fans

By Callum Boyle

EA release statement on whether Mason Greenwood will be in EA Sports FC

EA SPORTS

EA release statement on whether Mason Greenwood will be in EA Sports FC

By JOE

GTA 6 ‘disgusting’ rumoured price tag splits fans, with many refusing to pay so much

Gaming

GTA 6 ‘disgusting’ rumoured price tag splits fans, with many refusing to pay so much

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix have added an excellent documentary about Bobby Sands and The Troubles

Netflix

Netflix have added an excellent documentary about Bobby Sands and The Troubles

By Paul Moore

Making A Murderer: The explosive and NSFW telephone call that implicates a new killer

Making A Murderer

Making A Murderer: The explosive and NSFW telephone call that implicates a new killer

By Paul Moore

Doja Cat fans are worried she’s joined the illuminati after showing off her new tattoo

Doja Cat

Doja Cat fans are worried she’s joined the illuminati after showing off her new tattoo

By JOE

Melisandre’s Game of Thrones prophecy predicted Arya would kill the Night King and there’s more to come

Arya Stark

Melisandre’s Game of Thrones prophecy predicted Arya would kill the Night King and there’s more to come

By James Dawson

People are realising Raven was the UK’s original Squid Game

CBBC

People are realising Raven was the UK’s original Squid Game

By Danny Jones

19 people who can’t cope with explosive Netflix series ‘Making a Murderer’

America

19 people who can’t cope with explosive Netflix series ‘Making a Murderer’

By Joe Harrington

Take That confirm huge UK tour in 2024

Music

Take That confirm huge UK tour in 2024

By Charlie Herbert

Jamie Carragher left shocked after learning translation of Messi DM

Jamie Carragher left shocked after learning translation of Messi DM

By Callum Boyle

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

By Charlie Herbert

Maddy Cusack: Tributes pour in for Sheffield Utd star

Football

Maddy Cusack: Tributes pour in for Sheffield Utd star

By Callum Boyle

Russell Brand ‘exposed himself to woman before joking about it on his radio show minutes later’

BBC

Russell Brand ‘exposed himself to woman before joking about it on his radio show minutes later’

By Charlie Herbert

Comedian opens up on her struggles as a 36-year-old virgin

comedian

Comedian opens up on her struggles as a 36-year-old virgin

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

On National Curry Week, here are the ten most popular curries in the UK

Food

On National Curry Week, here are the ten most popular curries in the UK

By Paul Moore

“At the time I was fuming, raging” – Raheem Sterling opens up about Manchester City exit

Chelsea

“At the time I was fuming, raging” – Raheem Sterling opens up about Manchester City exit

By Lee Costello

Some people genuinely believe the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight could happen this August

Conor McGregor

Some people genuinely believe the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight could happen this August

By Ben Kiely

War for the Planet of the Apes has received the highest praise possible

Movies

War for the Planet of the Apes has received the highest praise possible

By Paul Moore

22 times Marouane Fellaini watched other people play football

Manchester United

22 times Marouane Fellaini watched other people play football

By Patrick McCarry

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey breaks his silence on celebrity death curse…

Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey breaks his silence on celebrity death curse…

By Tom Victor

Load more stories