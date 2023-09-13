PlayStation 5 update features perfect addition for sneaky gamers

The new PlayStation 5 update has something that might be suitable for some very specific gamers. Let us know if this is you: It is late at night, and you want to have a quick go on whatever your latest game of choice might be.

You’ve already got the TV on mute because you want to keep the noise down for anyone else you might be living with… but then… BEEP!

The console still lets out a loud beep every time you turn it on or off – or when going into rest mode after being idle. So that beep alerts others that you’re back on the PS5, but for any sneaky gamers out there, the latest PlayStation 5 update has just the thing for you!

Getty Images

The latest PlayStation 5 update is available to download right now.

From today (Wednesday 13 September), the new PlayStation 5 update features a suite of new additions, including:

New accessibility features, such as using a second DualSense controller for assistance

New audio options that allow 3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech to be enjoyed on compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices

New ways to connect with other players and customise your multiplayer sessions

Support for larger-capacity M.2 SSDs (up to 8TB)

PlayStation 5 update features the perfect addition for sneaky gamers.

For the full details on those specific additions, you can check out the official PlayStation blog right here, but if you’re here specifically to do away with the beep, here is how you do it.

Once you’ve downloaded the new PlayStation 5 update to your console and restarted it, boot it up as usual and then go to the Settings page. From there, scroll down to the System option and click on that menu.

Scroll down to Beep Sound, and you’ll see an option for the volume of the Beep Sound, and an option to Mute Beep Sound. Switch that on, and you’re golden! May you enjoy your sneaky gamer sessions beep-free from this point on!