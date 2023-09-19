The new Xbox console and controller were accidentally revealed in a court case this week.

Microsoft released the Xbox Series X in November 2020, but much like the upcoming new version of the PlayStation 5, there is a new version of the Xbox Series X also on the way, with Microsoft giving the console a redesign, as well as updating the accompanying controller.

New Xbox console revealed to be arriving in 2024.

As reported by The Verge, the updated console will “has 2TB of storage (up from 1TB), a USB-C front port with power delivery, and an all-new, more immersive controller.”

The information was accidentally leaked in court documents from the FTC vs Microsoft case, which revealed it will have up to 2TB of storage (up from 1TB from the current maxed-out Series X), as well as a USB-C front port with power delivery.

As for the new controller, currently codenamed Sebile, the report states that it will be officially announced later in 2023, and will feature a two-tone colour scheme. The controller is set to feature direct connection to cloud, Bluetooth 5.2 and the updated Xbox Wireless connection.

The report also states that the new controller will feature precision haptic feedback and VCA haptics double as speakers, which would bring it more in line with the current PS5 controllers. Additionally, it is expected to have quieter buttons and thumbsticks, rechargeable/swappable batteries, and you’ll be able to “wake” the controller/console simply by lifting it up.

As for when to expect all of these new Xbox additions, the new controller is expected to arrive in June/July 2024, an expanded memory version of the Series X (with 1TB) will drop in August/September 2024, while the newly designed Xbox Series X is scheduled to arrive in October/November 2024.

This would again put it in direct competition with the upcoming version of the PlayStation 5, also rumoured to arrive in November 2024. So, once again, Christmas is going to be an interesting time for gamers!

All imagery via FTC vs Microsoft (via The Verge).