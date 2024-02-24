Search icon

Film

24th Feb 2024

The Conjuring voted scariest movie of all time

Ryan Price

Would you agree?

There is arguably no film genre as divisive as horror genre.

What one person finds absolutely terrifying, another will find barely frightful.

Ranker, a website that features polls on various topics relating to film, tv and music, has declared The Conjuring as the number one scariest film ever.

If you’re one of the few people on the planet who hasn’t seen it, the bone-chilling story follows a pair of paranormal investigators as they attempt to help a family terrorized by an insidious force in their secluded farmhouse.

A horrifying blend of supernatural suspense and hair-raising scares makes it a nail-biting watch all the way through.

It stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in the lead roles, and so far there’s been three instalments of the franchise.

A trailer for the fourth movie dropped last month, and we’re likely to see that hit cinema screens later this year or in 2025.

You might be wondering which gruesome flicks narrowly missed out on the top spot.

All-time classic The Exorcist came in at second, while 2012’s Sinister starring Ethan Hawke came in at number three.

The eerie Insidious holds the fourth spot, while at number five, it’s the legendary slasher film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Also featured in the top 10 are The Ring, The Silence of the Lambs starring Anthony Hopkins and a younger Jodie Foster, and the iconic The Shining.

Some might be surprised to find out that films such as The Grudge, Saw, The Hills Have Eyes and Paranormal Activity failed to reach the top 20.

