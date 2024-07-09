Search icon

Entertainment

09th Jul 2024

Fans think Gladiator II will be even better than the original as trailer drops

Simon Kelly

We are certainly entertained.

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to Gladiator has just dropped online.

From the three-minute long action-packed trailer alone, we can already predict that Paul Mescal may be in with a shout for the Best Actor Oscar.

In the trailer, we see Mescal’s character Lucius Verus rise from the ranks of slavery to take on the Empire and its corrupt leaders.

We also see the Maynooth man face off against a giant rhino, as well as going head-to-head with Pedro Pascal’s Roman general Marcus Acacius.

Check out the trailer below.

Gladiator II trailer shows Paul Mescal is in with an Oscars shout

We know that Mescal’s predecessor Russell Crowe won Best Actor for his performance as Maximus Decimus Meridius, and the Aftersun star was a hair’s breath away from the award in 2023.

After seeing the incredible trailer for the upcoming sequel, we’re hoping this gives Mescal another chance at winning the award.

Ridley Scott’s sequel is set several decades after the previous film and centres on Mescal’s character Lucius Verus, the grandson of former Emperor Marcus Aurelius, and son of Lucilla (Connie Nelson) who is forced into slavery and seeks to follow in Maximus’ footsteps to become a renowned gladiator.

Lucius, however, will be facing off in the arena against the feared Roman general Marcus Acacius (played by Pedro Pascal).

Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger also star in the long-awaited sequel.

After the trailer dropped some are even suggesting that it could be a better film than the original…

Mescal makes his Hollywood blockbuster debut after earning himself an Academy Award nod for Aftersun.

The Kildare man impressed legendary director Scott after the 86-year-old watched Normal People.

“When I watch anything, I tend to be clocking who’s interesting. It’s just in my DNA,” said the Gladiator director.

“And so, watching a TV show that’s not really my kind of TV show almost four years ago, I said, ‘Who’s this guy?’”

Scott went on to say that Mescal was a ‘special find’ and ‘absolutely perfect’ for the role.

