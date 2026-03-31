Piers Morgan names the worst person he’s ever interviewed in his 35-year career

'This was a vulnerable 16-year-old girl'

Journalist Piers Morgan has revealed who was the worst person he’s ever interviewed, during his career which spans 35 years.

The broadcaster, who turned 61 yesterday (March 30), is known for courting controversy and for his outspoken nature.

Piers has also turned his attention to true crime in the mid to late 2010s, as he said that he interviewed “probably the most dangerous person” he's ever encountered.

He presented shows such as Killer Women, Confessions of a Serial Killer and Psychopath with Piers Morgan, in which he meets convicted killers.

He says that he met one of the most dangerous people that he encountered up to that point in one of the first of these shows.

It was a former church pianist, whose actions in 2008 resulted in the deaths of her mother and brothers, as well as the attempted murder of her father.

Apparently, because she was told she wasn't allowed to see her boyfriend, Erin Caffey was only 16 when she convinced her boyfriend, Charlie Wilkinson, and his friend, Charles Waid, to murder her entire family.

Lorraine Kelly claimed that she looked “innocent” and like “butter wouldn't melt”, during her titular chat show back in 2016, before Piers described the chilling crime.

“She basically masterminds the annihilation of her family. You know, she sends in the boyfriend with his mate while she waits outside with the mate's girlfriend and they go in with machetes and guns”, Piers said.

“They kill the mother, they riddle the father with bullets, they go and kill the two younger brothers, and there was no warning, no suggestion of anything coming.”

“And, you know, as I sat there, looking at her, I just thought, ‘My God, you're probably the most dangerous person I've ever been this close to in my life’. And I have no explanation after an hour of interviewing her for why you did this.”

“I honestly believe she was not the mastermind. This was a vulnerable 16-year-old girl with a controlling, psychopathic guy. I do forgive her. I have to forgive her”, he said.

Piers also named Robert Blake as one of the worst interviews he’s ever done in his career.

“I think Robert Blake, who was an actor who’d been accused of killing his wife many years ago, a kind of comeback interview, and he completely lost it with me, ripped off his jacket, ripped off his earpiece and began hurling abuse at me and began calling me Charlie Potatoes for some unfathomable reason”, Piers said, speaking in 2020 to GQ Magazine.