The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 91

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Published 11:45 26 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 11:45 26 Mar 2026 GMT
Welcome to the 91st entry in The JOE Film Club Quiz.
This week, we are presenting players with stills from 10 movies.
They then must select which film the images are from based on three options.
Have what it takes? Play below and find out.
If you want to try some of our other quizzes, you can do that by clicking here.
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