Movie fans, assemble!

Welcome to the 91st entry in The JOE Film Club Quiz.

This week, we are presenting players with stills from 10 movies.

They then must select which film the images are from based on three options.

Have what it takes? Play below and find out.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Sunshine</li><li>Solaris (2002)</li><li>Project Hail Mary</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Contact</li><li>Arrival</li><li>Annihilation</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Deadpool</li><li>Deadpool 2</li><li>Deadpool & Wolverine</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>The Rock</li><li>Bad Boys (1995)</li><li>Point Break (1991)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Booksmart</li><li>Almost Famous</li><li>Licorice Pizza</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Spaceman</li><li>Ad Astra</li><li>Gravity</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>The Hunt (2020)</li><li>They Will Kill You</li><li>Ready or Not 2: Here I Come</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Marty Supreme</li><li>Good Time</li><li>Uncut Gems</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>The Taking of Pelham One Two Three</li><li>The Brink's Job</li><li>The Friends of Eddie Coyle</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>The Sentinel (1977)</li><li>Salem's Lot (1979)</li><li>Ghost Story (1981)</li></ul></section>

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 91