The Traitors star reveals cancer diagnosis and says he had ‘no symptoms’

He was diagnosed before he joined the show

In a post on social media, star of The Traitors, Ben, has revealed his diagnosis with cancer.

He has revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis just weeks after featuring on Claudia Winkleman's hit BBC reality show.

Ben, 66, took to social media to reveal that he was diagnosed with the “most common” form of the disease.



The reality star also revealed that he was diagnosed before he signed up for The Traitors, while he added that he had no symptoms prior to receiving the tragic news.

“I was diagnosed with prostate cancer before I applied and was cast on The Traitors. Since then, prostate cancer has been confirmed as the most common cancer in the UK. Men are being diagnosed at an all-time high”, he explained, speaking in a TikTok video.

“I never had any symptoms and people now tell me I am lucky that I was diagnosed. I tend to agree as I am under the NHS and they treat me every three months. I get tested to make sure my cancer is under control”, he said.

Ben also noted that prostate cancer is the only form of the disease with a “full screening programme” in place, and called for this to change in the short video.

A big number of his co-stars shared their support in the comments section, as winner of the programme, Rachel Duffy, commented: “Ben you are amazing.”

Roxy Wilson, meanwhile wrote: “Love to you Ben, great that you’re raising much needed awareness here”.

The show’s Secret Traitor, Fiona Hughes, wrote: “Sending you lots of cwtches Ben – so lovely of you to share your story and raising awareness.”

Ben was a Faithful but got “murdered” fairly early on in the programme, finishing 20th out of 24 players during his time on the series.

Prostate Cancer UK last year released figures which show that during 2022 and 2023, the number of prostate cancer cases has surged ahead of breast cancer diagnoses.