Gladiator II trailer shows Paul Mescal is in with an Oscars shout

We are entertained

The first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to Gladiator has been released and it looks absolutely mega.

Ridley Scott’s sequel is set several decades after the previous film and centres on Paul Mescal’s character Lucius Verus, the grandson of former Emperor Marcus Aurelius, and son of Lucilla (Connie Nelson) who is forced into slavery and seeks to follow in Maximus’ footsteps to become a renowned gladiator.

Lucius, however, will be facing off in the arena against Marcus Acacius (played by Pedro Pascal).

Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger also star in the long-awaited sequel.

Mescal makes his Hollywood blockbuster debut after earning himself an Academy Award nod for Aftersun.

The Irish actor impressed legendary director Scott after the 86-year-old watched Normal People.

“When I watch anything, I tend to be clocking who’s interesting. It’s just in my DNA,” said the Gladiator director.

“And so, watching a TV show that’s not really my kind of TV show almost four years ago, I said, ‘Who’s this guy?’”

Scott went on to say that Mescal was a ‘special find’ and ‘absolutely perfect’ for the role.

