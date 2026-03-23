Gladiators Live Tour returns for 2026 with UK arena dates – how to get tickets

Gladiators Live Tour tickets go on sale soon

The Gladiators Live Tour is returning in 2026 with a brand new run of arena shows across the UK.

The stars of the hit BBC series will bring the adrenaline-filled action of the show to venues between October and December.

It'll begin on 10 October in Aberdeen and head to arenas in Glasgow, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and finish up in Birmingham on 6 December.

The two-hour live arena show sees the Gladiators return to face Contenders across a series of events, building to the Eliminator finale.

The lineup is yet to be revealed for the tour, but audiences can expect 'fan-favourite events alongside large-scale arena production and live action throughout'.

Since its return to our screens in 2024 the reboot has been a huge success, becoming one of the most viewed shows on the BBC.

It's currently airing its third season, with the finale set to take place on 28 March where the series champions will be crowned.

Plus, it's also been confirmed that the series will return for a fourth outing, which is expected to air in early 2027.

The upcoming tour follows up a hugely successful live tour debut in 2025, which saw more than 200,000 tickets sold across the run.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Gladiators Live Tour 2026 you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Gladiators Live 2026 tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday, 27 March via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans who sign up via the official website here before 5pm on Tuesday, 24 March will receive access to an exclusive presale.

This presale will take place from 9am on Wednesday, 25 March and you'll be sent details on how to access tickets early.

What are the tour dates?

This is the Gladiators Live tour schedule for 2026, with matinee and evening performances across all dates.

10 October – Aberdeen, P&J Live - Ticketmaster / AXS

11 October – Aberdeen, P&J Live - Ticketmaster / AXS

24 October – Glasgow, OVO Hydro - Ticketmaster

25 October – Glasgow, OVO Hydro - Ticketmaster

7 November – London, OVO Arena Wembley - Ticketmaster / AXS

8 November – London, OVO Arena Wembley - Ticketmaster / AXS

14 November – Manchester, AO Arena - Ticketmaster / AXS

15 November – Manchester, AO Arena - Ticketmaster / AXS

21 November – Newcastle, Utilita Arena - Ticketmaster / AXS

22 November – Newcastle, Utilita Arena - Ticketmaster / AXS

28 November – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena - Ticketmaster

29 November – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena - Ticketmaster

5 December – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live - Ticketmaster / AXS