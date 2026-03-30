Nostradamus ‘predicted Iran war’ says expert and what’s to comes next is terrifying

Apparently he knew about it even before Trump

According to claims made recently, the Iran conflict was foreseen by none other than the 16th century French astrologer Nostradamus.

The reputed seer may have hinted at something far more alarming on the horizon, as presented in a theory by a YouTuber.

This theory was presented in a video examining the writings of the French physician, by YouTuber Donovan Dread.

Nostradamus’ work, Les Prophéties, features hundreds of mysterious four-line verses called quatrains.

Dread, as The Mirror reports, maintains that several of these sections seem to allude to Iran and current military hostilities, while he also suggests the writings may also signal a broader worldwide confrontation.

In the video, the YouTuber draws attention to what he describes as one of the most remarkable passages in the work of Nostradamus, as he references a verse mentioning ancient geographical locations linked to present-day Iran.

“The great Saturn tiger of Hercania, gift presented to those of the ocean. A fleet chief will set out from Carmania. One who will take land at the Tyran Fosia”, it states.

Dread clarifies that Hyrcania or “Hercania” in certain versions, was a historical territory near the Caspian Sea in northern Iran.

In contrast, Carmania referred to a region along Iran's southern coastline.

“These are words that mean nothing to a casual reader,” he says in the video. “But to anyone who knows ancient geography, every single word in this verse is a signpost pointing directly to Iran.”

Dread also connects the reference to Carmania with the present-day Strait of Hormuz, which is the narrow maritime passage between Iran and Oman.

And on that area is where much of the warfare has centered, while its blockage has had a substantial impact on surging oil prices.

“And that coastline he named was Carmania. It's the southern shore of modern-day Iran, the very stretch of land that controls the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil supply flows every single day”, he says.

Dread also says that some analysts believe that the “gift” referenced in the text could actually signify a weapon or assault directed at a major naval force.

US President Donald Trump has stated he has destroyed more than 50 of Iran's warships since hostilities commenced, crippling its navy in the process.

Ayatollah's death prediction

In the video, another passage that is emphasized refers to the capture of a Persian ruler. “In 1727, in October, the king of Persia shall be captured by those of Egypt.”

According to Dread, although the date doesn't align with contemporary events, certain Nostradamus interpreters believe the prophet's chronologies may have been symbolic or encrypted.

“What matters more than the date is the content," he states in the video. "The king of Persia shall be captured.”

Iran was formerly recognized as Persia until the 20th century, he points out, and proposes the passage could be understood as referencing the demise of a prominent leader. Naturally, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was eliminated during the war's opening days.

Missiles in the sky



In the clip, another quatrain referenced seems to portray fiery objects traversing the night sky.

“A burning torch will be seen in the sky at night near the end and the beginning of Rome. Famine, steel, the relief provided late. Persia turns to invade Macedonia”, the quote states.

The imagery, Dread argues, could mirror contemporary missile combat.

“If you were a 16th-century physician trying to describe a missile - a cruise missile, a ballistic missile, a hypersonic weapon streaking across the sky at night with trailing fire - what words would you use?” he questions. “A burning torch would be seen in the sky at night.”

The opening fortnight of the war has predominantly featured missiles bombarding Tehran and additional Iranian cities from the US and Israel.

Could Europe get invaded by Iran?



The final line of the same quatrain, “Persia turns to invade Macedonia”, has also ignited discussions among Nostradamus followers.

The YouTuber suggests that the mention of Macedonia could generally refer to regions in south-eastern Europe or the Balkans.