Warner Bros confirm new Lord of the Rings movie is coming

Working title revealed

Now it’s all set, the official sequel to the original Lord of The Rings trilogy is set to release after the new film, The Hunt for Gollum.

Warner Bros is inviting fans of the series on yet another adventure based on Tolkien's classic literature, more than twenty years on.

And now the working title for an upcoming sequel has also been revealed: The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past.

The news was revealed in a video marking the celebration of Tolkien Reading Day, and the sequel looks to fill in some of the gaps missed in the first telling of Tolkien's work.

It will be framed as a sequel to avoid remaking or treading over the old story, and is drawn up by Stephen Colbert, his son Peter McGee, Peter Jackson, and screenwriter Philippa Boyens.

“Fourteen years after the passing of Frodo - Sam, Merry, and Pippin set out to retrace the first steps of their adventure. Meanwhile, Sam's daughter, Elanor, has discovered a long-buried secret and is determined to uncover why the War of the Ring was very nearly lost before it even began”, is the film's official logline.

The sequel will revolve around Colbert's idea for including certain parts of The Fellowship of the Ring that were missed out from the book adaptation.

While Shadows of the Past doesn't have a release date yet, it is coming after The Hunt for Gollum, which is scheduled for a 2027 premiere.