Search icon

Entertainment

23rd Feb 2024

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

Joseph Loftus

Get into my swamp!

Huge news for those of us who were born in the late 1900’s as Shrek 2 is reportedly being re-released in cinemas for it’s 20th anniversary.

I’m sure many of you will be the same as me, remembering being little legged and wandering into the cinema back in 2004 for the big day, and now we can hopefully relive it.

DiscussingFilm broke the news on Twitter writing: “‘SHREK 2’ is being re-released in theaters this year to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.”

The reference for the article stems from the film body of the Alberta Government in Canada who revealed that a re-release trailer for Shrek 2 has been rated once again so that it can be released in cinemas.

While the news thus far relates to cinemas in Canada, many folk across the world remain hopeful that Shrek 2 will be coming to UK cinemas in the near future too, and it certainly sounds possible.

The sequel to the original Shrek movie sees Shrek and Fiona travel to the Kingdom of Far Far Away, where Fiona’s parents are King and Queen, to celebrate their marriage.

When the happy ogre couple arrive to the Kingdom, they find they are not as welcome as they thought they would be and beautiful chaos ensues.

The film was a massive success at the time of release and still boasts a Rotten Tomatoes score of 89%.

A review from the London Evening Standard reads: “The animation by which it stands or falls is as brilliant as ever and, though it wouldn’t really be right to call it totally anti-Disney, it certainly trumps that institution for sharpness of focus, notably as far as the screenplay is concerned.”

The Times wrote: “All hail the angriest rebel since James Dean. All right, he’s green, pot-bellied, and has the social graces of a slug. But in terms of attitude? Peerless.”

And Miranda Sawyer of the New Statesman wrote: “Go and see Shrek 2. You’ll enjoy yourself thoroughly. Only the churlish could find any faults.”

So strap yourself in folks and let’s hang tight for the second coming of Shrek 2.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Terminator star Linda Hamilton ‘set to play future version of 11’ in Stranger Things season 5

Linda Hamilton

Terminator star Linda Hamilton ‘set to play future version of 11’ in Stranger Things season 5

By Ryan Price

Thomas Tuchel eyeing up Premier League club in the summer

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel eyeing up Premier League club in the summer

By Callum Boyle

Coronation Street legend John Savident dies aged 86

Coronation Street legend John Savident dies aged 86

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

By Charlie Herbert

Green Street star teases new film ahead of it’s 20th anniversary

Entertainment

Green Street star teases new film ahead of it’s 20th anniversary

By Callum Boyle

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Dr Dre

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

By JOE

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

Entertaiment

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

By Callum Boyle

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

People are only just discovering ‘Netflix’s best horror series’ from years ago

Horror

People are only just discovering ‘Netflix’s best horror series’ from years ago

By Ryan Price

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

By Charlie Herbert

Green Street star teases new film ahead of it’s 20th anniversary

Entertainment

Green Street star teases new film ahead of it’s 20th anniversary

By Callum Boyle

Shamima Begum loses appeal over removal of citizenship

Breaking News

Shamima Begum loses appeal over removal of citizenship

By Ryan Price

Pep Guardiola reveals which job he wants after he leaves Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola reveals which job he wants after he leaves Man City

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea may accept ban from Europe if they win Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup

Chelsea may accept ban from Europe if they win Carabao Cup

By Callum Boyle

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Dr Dre

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

Breaking News

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

By Ryan Price

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

Football

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

By Lee Costello

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

Entertaiment

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

By Callum Boyle

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

air fryer

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

By Charlie Herbert

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming to UK cities

Alcohol

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming to UK cities

By Ryan Price

Load more stories