Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

Get into my swamp!

Huge news for those of us who were born in the late 1900’s as Shrek 2 is reportedly being re-released in cinemas for it’s 20th anniversary.

I’m sure many of you will be the same as me, remembering being little legged and wandering into the cinema back in 2004 for the big day, and now we can hopefully relive it.

DiscussingFilm broke the news on Twitter writing: “‘SHREK 2’ is being re-released in theaters this year to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.”

The reference for the article stems from the film body of the Alberta Government in Canada who revealed that a re-release trailer for Shrek 2 has been rated once again so that it can be released in cinemas.

While the news thus far relates to cinemas in Canada, many folk across the world remain hopeful that Shrek 2 will be coming to UK cinemas in the near future too, and it certainly sounds possible.

The sequel to the original Shrek movie sees Shrek and Fiona travel to the Kingdom of Far Far Away, where Fiona’s parents are King and Queen, to celebrate their marriage.

When the happy ogre couple arrive to the Kingdom, they find they are not as welcome as they thought they would be and beautiful chaos ensues.

The film was a massive success at the time of release and still boasts a Rotten Tomatoes score of 89%.

A review from the London Evening Standard reads: “The animation by which it stands or falls is as brilliant as ever and, though it wouldn’t really be right to call it totally anti-Disney, it certainly trumps that institution for sharpness of focus, notably as far as the screenplay is concerned.”

The Times wrote: “All hail the angriest rebel since James Dean. All right, he’s green, pot-bellied, and has the social graces of a slug. But in terms of attitude? Peerless.”

And Miranda Sawyer of the New Statesman wrote: “Go and see Shrek 2. You’ll enjoy yourself thoroughly. Only the churlish could find any faults.”

So strap yourself in folks and let’s hang tight for the second coming of Shrek 2.