22nd Feb 2024

Barry Keoghan’s Joker set to return in The Batman: Part II

Charlie Herbert

Barry Keoghan will return as the Joker in The Batman: Part II, the actor has seemingly confirmed.

The Irish actor’s role as the iconic Gotham villain was teased in the 2022 superhero film, which starred Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, but he never actually appeared on screen.

Then, 5-minute deleted scene from then movie was released online, which gave fans their first proper taste of Keoghan as the Joker.

The film’s director Matt Reeves explained he felt the scene was surplus to requirements because another part of the movie revealed the same thing.

You can watch the deleted scene below.

Now, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Keoghan has all but confirmed that he’ll be reprising the role for the sequel, The Batman: Part II.

In the interview, Keoghan is asked: “Looking ahead, you’ve got the miniseries Masters of the Air, and you’re also playing the Joker in DC’s The Batman 2. What do you want your career to look like going forward?”

While Keoghan doesn’t address playing the Joker, he also doesn’t deny that he is reprising the role, making it pretty clear that he’ll be featuring in the sequel.

He’ll be following in the footsteps of the likes of Heath Ledger, Jack Nicholson and, unfortunately, Jared Leto.

The Batman: Part II was confirmed at CinemaCon in April 2022, with Pattinson and Reeves both returning for the project.

You’re going to have to be patient though, as Variety reported in January last year that the film is currently scheduled to be released on October 3, 2025.

Before then, fans can get their Gotham fix with the release of The Penguin, a HBO series focusing on the titular villain.

The eight-part series will see Colin Farrell return as the Penguin, and is set to be released in late 2024.

And fans of the Joker can look forward to a different iteration of the character when Joker: Folie à Deux hits the big screen in April.

