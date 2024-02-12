Hugh Jackman makes return as Wolverine in first Deadpool 3 trailer

It’s happening!

In case you missed it overnight, the first trailer for the long-awaited Deadpool 3 has dropped as part of the Super Bowl ads.

Except it’s not actually called Deadpool 3, it’s called Deadpool and Wolverine, and Hugh Jackman has returned to don the iconic claws once more.

Check out the trailer here:

That’s right, Ryan Reynolds is back in the red and black suit, knocking out bad guys and making hilariously NSFW jokes along the way.

The fourth-wall breaking Merc with a Mouth’s third outing is seen as a one of Disney’s only safe bets this year after a run of poor box office performances and middling reviews.

The film is due to drop on July 26th in the US, and many believe the new superhero flick will actually arrive in the UK a day earlier, in time-honoured Marvel tradition.

