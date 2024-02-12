Search icon

News

12th Feb 2024

Hugh Jackman makes return as Wolverine in first Deadpool 3 trailer

JOE

It’s happening!

In case you missed it overnight, the first trailer for the long-awaited Deadpool 3 has dropped as part of the Super Bowl ads.

Except it’s not actually called Deadpool 3, it’s called Deadpool and Wolverine, and Hugh Jackman has returned to don the iconic claws once more.

Check out the trailer here:

That’s right, Ryan Reynolds is back in the red and black suit, knocking out bad guys and making hilariously NSFW jokes along the way.

The fourth-wall breaking Merc with a Mouth’s third outing is seen as a one of Disney’s only safe bets this year after a run of poor box office performances and middling reviews.

The film is due to drop on July 26th in the US, and many believe the new superhero flick will actually arrive in the UK a day earlier, in time-honoured Marvel tradition.

Related links:

Hugh Jackman shares insane 8,000 calorie diet as he bulks up for return as Wolverine

Morena Baccarin hated kissing Ryan Reynolds and making two-day sex scene with him in Deadpool

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

World marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in car crash

Athletics

World marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in car crash

By Callum Boyle

Drake has just won a fortune after making huge $1.15m Super Bowl bet

Drake has just won a fortune after making huge $1.15m Super Bowl bet

By JOE

Usher won’t receive a penny for his Super Bowl half-time show

Usher won’t receive a penny for his Super Bowl half-time show

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Tory peer blasts Domino’s over ‘disgusting’ new menu item

Cadbury

Tory peer blasts Domino’s over ‘disgusting’ new menu item

By Jack Peat

‘Bravest man who ever lived’ celebrated on RNLI’s 200th anniversary

‘Bravest man who ever lived’ celebrated on RNLI’s 200th anniversary

By Joseph Loftus

Gary Lineker will not present Match of the Day tonight

Gary Lineker will not present Match of the Day tonight

By Joseph Loftus

Jamiroquai musician Derrick McIntyre dead in car crash

Jamiroquai musician Derrick McIntyre dead in car crash

By Joseph Loftus

Rocky star Carl Weathers’ cause of death confirmed

Carl Weathers

Rocky star Carl Weathers’ cause of death confirmed

By Joseph Loftus

Ant McPartlin reportedly set to have first child with wife Anne Marie in just months

Ant McPartlin reportedly set to have first child with wife Anne Marie in just months

By Joseph Loftus

Tory peer blasts Domino’s over ‘disgusting’ new menu item

Cadbury

Tory peer blasts Domino’s over ‘disgusting’ new menu item

By Jack Peat

West Ham fans labelled ‘classless’ for Declan Rice taunts

Arsenal

West Ham fans labelled ‘classless’ for Declan Rice taunts

By Callum Boyle

Bride-to-be cancels wedding and ends relationship after ‘friends’ refused to pay £1k each to attend

Lifestyle

Bride-to-be cancels wedding and ends relationship after ‘friends’ refused to pay £1k each to attend

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch again after not winning Riyadh Cup MVP 

Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch again after not winning Riyadh Cup MVP 

By Callum Boyle

Tyson Fury may never fight again according to former champion

Boxing

Tyson Fury may never fight again according to former champion

By Callum Boyle

Sinéad O’Connor nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rock and Roll

Sinéad O’Connor nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Simon Kelly

MORE FROM JOE

China cancel Argentina tour and blame Lionel Messi 

Argentina

China cancel Argentina tour and blame Lionel Messi 

By Callum Boyle

Rowan Atkinson set to return as Johnny English

Enterntainment

Rowan Atkinson set to return as Johnny English

By Callum Boyle

Man United want players to wear cameras during games

Body cam

Man United want players to wear cameras during games

By Callum Boyle

One of the very best movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

Aftersun

One of the very best movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

New Game of Thrones spin-off about the Targaryen conquest of Westeros is in the works

New Game of Thrones spin-off about the Targaryen conquest of Westeros is in the works

By Joseph Loftus

‘Bravest man who ever lived’ celebrated on RNLI’s 200th anniversary

‘Bravest man who ever lived’ celebrated on RNLI’s 200th anniversary

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories