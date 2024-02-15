New images released for Joker sequel featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

Joker: Folie à Deux is arriving in cinemas this October

Brand new images have been released for the Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

On Valentine’s Day 2024, director Todd Phillips treated fans to a special new look at the eagerly-anticipated film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

The follow-up to his hugely successful 2019 film Joker will see Phoenix return as the titular villain whilst Lady Gaga will join the cast as Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Phillips wrote: “Hoping your day is full of love. 10.4.24”

The new images delighted fans, with one writing: “Can’t wait to see this masterpiece.”

Another said: “This movie is going to crush.”

A third commented: “I cannot tell you how excited I am for this movie.”

Joker: Folie à Deux was confirmed in June 2022, and looks set to be one of the biggest released of this year.

Whilst the plot has been kept firmly under wraps so far, the film has been described as a drama with musical elements in it.

Phillips also revealed to fans when they can expect the first trailer for the movie. Responding to one question about the trailer’s release in the comments, the director said: “I get this question a lot The movie comes out in October. So our first teaser won’t be out until mid-April.”

Joker was a huge hit when it was released in 2019, grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Along with being a massive commercial hit, the film also received critical acclaim. It earned 11 nominations at the Oscars, including Best Picture, with Phoenix winning Best Actor for his performance.

One of the most exciting aspects of the film is the addition of Lady Gaga as the iconic Harley Quinn, who has previously only been played by Margot Robbie in live-action cinema.

Speaking about Gaga’s casting as the Joker’s sidekick, Robbie said in October 2022: “I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters.

“That was always the dream for her. Harley’s so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else’s hands, and it’s like, ‘What are they going to do with her?’ The options are endless.”

The cast of the Joker sequel also includes Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 4th this year.

