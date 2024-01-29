‘Mesmerising’ new WWII series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks has finally dropped

The nine-part series serves as a companion piece to Band of Brothers and The Pacific

The Band of Brothers sequel, titled Masters of the Air, has finally dropped – leaving fans in a state of frenzy.

Whereas the land-set Band of Brothers and the sea-set The Pacific both aired on HBO, Masters of the Air will premiere on Apple TV+ and will follow the actions of the 100th Bombardment Group of the United States Army Air Forces during World War II.

This is as they “conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.”

“Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air,” the plot synopsis from Apple TV+ reads.

“Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.”

Along with Oscar-nominees Butler and Keoghan, the impressive cast list also includes Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), as well as Fionn O’Shea (Normal People), Anthony Boyle (Tetris), Branden Cook (Industry), Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts), Josiah Cross (King Richard), Nate Mann (Licorice Pizza), and Raff Law (Repo Men).

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, Masters of the Air – like Band of Brothers and The Pacific – is produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

Additionally, the nine episodes of the new series are directed by Cary Joji Fukanaga (No Time To Die), Dee Rees (Mudbound), Tim Van Patten (Game of Thrones), and Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel).

It premiered on Apple TV+ on 26 January, and you can check out the trailer for Masters of the Air right here:

Related links:

Brutal assassin thriller from Fight Club director drops on Netflix today

People are calling Joaquin Phoenix one of the ‘greatest actors ever’ after seeing test footage from Joker

Viewers are binge-watching phenomenal new Netflix drama starring Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie

Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool 3 release date