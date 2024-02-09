Search icon

Entertainment

09th Feb 2024

Barry Keoghan speaks about being banned from cinema as a teen on Hot Ones

Stephen Porzio

Keoghan

Keoghan had the last laugh though as years later he had one of his biggest movies hold a premiere at the cinema.

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan appeared on the most recent episode of hit YouTube show Hot Ones where he spoke about being banned as a teen from a cinema.

The Oscar-nominee was on the programme, where celebrities are interviewed while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings, to promote his role in the new Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

During the conversation, host Sean Evans asked the actor: “Why did you get banned from Cineworld theatre on Parnell Street [in Dublin] as a youth?”

“For being a brat, basically. [For] running in and trying to watch movies, honestly,” he replied.

“[They were] trying to stop a kid from watching movies. You don’t know, it could be a future Oscar nominee there, just saying. And you took him away from films.

“I was young and trying to get in and the cinema was such a romantic place to me and I was only 14.

“But then I had a premiere there [in 2021 for Eternals],” Keoghan said – before adding that he had a laugh at the time about what Evans called a “full circle moment”.

Keoghan has previously spoken about this topic to JOE, which you can watch right here:

Also during the Hot Ones interview, Keoghan was asked if he finds it “painful” having scenes he features in being cut from the final edit of movies.

He responded: “I don’t mean to sound cocky but they don’t really cut my scenes. They keep them in there and wished they had more.”

However, he then added: “There was a scene in Banshees [of Inisherin] that didn’t need to be there. And it’s quite bleak the scene.”

Describing it as “out there”, Keoghan said the scene involved his character Dominic and his abusive father (played by Gary Lydon).

“I don’t think we needed to see it anyway. You don’t question that when you are working with [writer-director] Martin McDonagh. You go and you let him take the lead,” Keoghan explained.

“I understand people have to cut scenes if it takes away from the story and that. You can’t really take it personal, but we do take it personal. It’s like: ‘Am I not that good?'”

You can watch Keoghan’s Hot Ones interview in full right here:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Katie Hopkins to take over Karen’s Diner for one night in UK city

Katie Hopkins to take over Karen’s Diner for one night in UK city

By JOE

Emi Martinez reveals secret penalty routine that won Argentina the World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup

Emi Martinez reveals secret penalty routine that won Argentina the World Cup

By Callum Boyle

New Ted series viewers say is ‘better than Family Guy’ finally drops in the UK today

New Ted series viewers say is ‘better than Family Guy’ finally drops in the UK today

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

By Charlie Herbert

Horrifying trailer drops for slasher told from the killer’s point of view

Horror

Horrifying trailer drops for slasher told from the killer’s point of view

By Simon Kelly

Paul Chuckle calls in experts to help after ‘ghost got into bed with him’

Ghosts

Paul Chuckle calls in experts to help after ‘ghost got into bed with him’

By Charlie Herbert

Chilling documentary investigates ‘world’s tallest waterslide’ that decapitated child

Documentary

Chilling documentary investigates ‘world’s tallest waterslide’ that decapitated child

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

Ayo Edebiri rumoured to replace Johnny Depp as lead for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Ayo Edebiri rumoured to replace Johnny Depp as lead for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

By Nina McLaughlin

Cristiano Ronaldo rubs Al Hilal scarf against crotch after Riyadh Cup defeat

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo rubs Al Hilal scarf against crotch after Riyadh Cup defeat

By Callum Boyle

The Undertaker presents the Riyadh Season trophy for the game between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal

Football

The Undertaker presents the Riyadh Season trophy for the game between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal

By Nina McLaughlin

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

By Charlie Herbert

Christian Bale is building 12 foster homes that aim to keep siblings in the care system together

Christian Bale is building 12 foster homes that aim to keep siblings in the care system together

By Nina McLaughlin

FIFA issues statement on upcoming ‘blue card’ rule change

Football

FIFA issues statement on upcoming ‘blue card’ rule change

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation drops tons of critically acclaimed games for next to nothing

PlayStation

PlayStation drops tons of critically acclaimed games for next to nothing

By Simon Kelly

MORE FROM JOE

Jesse Lingard’s new teammates ‘woke up a year younger’ in June

Football

Jesse Lingard’s new teammates ‘woke up a year younger’ in June

By Callum Boyle

Horrifying trailer drops for slasher told from the killer’s point of view

Horror

Horrifying trailer drops for slasher told from the killer’s point of view

By Simon Kelly

American brings entire suitcase of Diet Coke on holiday thinking Europe doesn’t sell it

Americans

American brings entire suitcase of Diet Coke on holiday thinking Europe doesn’t sell it

By JOE

Football to introduce blue cards in major refereeing shake up

Blue cards

Football to introduce blue cards in major refereeing shake up

By Callum Boyle

Paul Chuckle calls in experts to help after ‘ghost got into bed with him’

Ghosts

Paul Chuckle calls in experts to help after ‘ghost got into bed with him’

By Charlie Herbert

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

Load more stories