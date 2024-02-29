People liken The Crow star to Jared Leto’s Joker in ‘disrespectful’ remake

The first images from the film have been revealed and they’ve got fans worried already.

This year will see the release of a remake of the 1994 cult classic The Crow, with Bill Skarsgard cast as the protagonist Eric Draven.

Fans were initially excited by the inclusion of Skarsgard, who haunted viewers in his portrayal of the clown in the IT franchise, but the stills from the making of the movie have led to doubts over whether this project will live up to its potential.

The original wasn’t an immediate success when it first hit cinemas, but love and appreciation for the comic book adaptation have grown over the years.

The film is a dark superhero flick which follows Draven, a young man who is murdered alongside his fiancee the night before his wedding.

A year later, Draven rises from the dead and takes the form of a supernatural entity known as The Crow who is thirsty for vengeance against those responsible for his and his partner’s deaths.

The new design of The Crow is a wildly different take when compared to Brandon Lee, who played the titular role in the 1994 film, a look that has become iconic in the years following its release.

The Crow 1994’s design was pretty comic accurate, with the goth-inspired design featuring white face paint and heavy eye makeup.

The Crow 2024’s design is far different, however, with it instead using more subtle makeup and relying more on tattoos.

A lot of fans have immediately made comparisons between the aesthetic of Skarsgard’s Draven and Jared Leto’s Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Skarsgard’s heavy makeup and tattoo-covered body are definitely reminiscent of Leto’s character, but are fans being too harsh considering not a single clip from the film has surfaced online yet?

The 2024 remake already looks to be stepping several degrees away from the original, and considering actor Brandon Lee was tragically killed during the filming of the first movie, fans were hoping for more of a tribute to both the picture and the person this time around.

It certainly doesn’t look like that’s what we’re going to get from what we’ve seen so far.

Thankfully for the filmmakers, a large contingency of fans remain hopeful that the casting of Skarsgard will come through in the end, and that regardless of the film’s design, the Swedish actor’s performance will make it a success.

He isn’t the only cast member to be excited about. British artist FKA Twigs will also star, and she impressed many in her acting debut in Shia LaBoeuf’s Honey Boy back in 2019.

Regardless of which camp you sit in, I think we can all agree that we need to see a little more material before we can truly pass judgement on this highly-anticipated blockbuster.

