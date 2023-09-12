Search icon

12th Sep 2023

Apple reveals cost of iPhone 15

Callum Boyle

iPhone 15

They’ll cost a pretty penny

Apple have revealed how much the iPhone 15 will cost.

The new phone, unveiled today (Tuesday September 12), will cost the same as the release of the iPhone 14 last year with the iPhone starting at $799 and the iPhone 15 Plus at $899.

As well as the cost of the iPhone, several new features have been announced ahead of it’s official release date. The iPhone 15 and iPhone Pro Max will go on sale on Friday September 15 before being released on wider networks seven days later.

Tim Cook, the Apple boss, also confirmed that a larger screen display and tougher screens will also be part of the new-look phone while the camera will also have a makeover.

The photo app will now able to automatically detect if someone is in the picture you’re trying to take and switch over to portrait mode

One of the biggest changes is that the iPhone 15 will almost certainly be ditching its Lightning cable charging point and adopting a USB-C one. 

This will be to comply with a new EU law which states that all portable devices need to be compatible with a universal charger by December 2024. 

The law was introduced with the aim of saving consumers money and cutting waste. 

Currently, most devices, including some made by Apple such as the latest iPads, already use the USB-C charging port.

But since the iPhone 5 was launched in 2012, iPhones have used a Lightning connector which is a different shape.

