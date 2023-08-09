Search icon

Tech

09th Aug 2023

Steve Jobs had a ‘beer test’ he used for Apple job interviews

Charlie Herbert

Steve Jobs had a beer test he used for Apple job interviews

Jobs wanted to break the trend of candidates giving prepared answers

Steve Jobs apparently had a ‘beer test’ that he would use during interviews for potential new employees.

Going slightly against the idea that job interviews should be pretty formal affairs, the late Apple CEO wanted to buck the trend of people turning up to interviews with pre-planned answers and scripted responses.

A key question for Jobs when interviewing someone was: “Would I have a beer with this person? Would I talk to him or her in a relaxed way while taking a walk?”

So, that’s exactly what he did.

AS reports that Jobs would get the interviewee out of the office, going on a walk with them and taking them for a drink to decide whether or not this was a person he could see himself working with.

This would help the prospective employee to open up and relax, removing them from the rigid environment of a one-on-one office interview.

Steve Jobs would take interviewees out for a drink to get to know them better and work out if they’d be a good person to work with (Getty)

AS reports that Jobs would ask them questions ranging from traditional interview ones such as “When was the last time you accomplished something?” to a simple and more casual, “What did you do last summer?”

There were rarely any right or wrong answers to these questions, with Jobs simply trying to get to know them a bit better and decide whether they’d be a good person to work with.

But, make no mistake, he was still only looking for the best of the best. Jobs openly spoke about how he was always looking for the ‘A-Players’ for roles. This was his term for those he saw as the highest class of their game – the crème de la crème.

He previously explained: “I found that when you get enough A-players together, when you go through the incredible job of finding these A-players, they really like working with each other.

“Because they’ve never had the chance to do it before.”

Well, considering Apple’s place in the world and our lives today, it seems like his interviewing process and ‘beer test’ was pretty successful.

Related links:

iPhone users complaining their phone is useless after less than a year due to bad battery

Steve Jobs’ daughter says new iPhone 14 is the same as older model

Steve Jobs issued a serious warning about Facebook eight years ago and now it’s going viral

Topics:

Apple,Beer,job interview,Steve Jobs

RELATED ARTICLES

iPhone owners told to upgrade their device before September

Apple

iPhone owners told to upgrade their device before September

By Charlie Herbert

Conor McGregor’s Irish stout set to hit UK supermarket shelves this week

Beer

Conor McGregor’s Irish stout set to hit UK supermarket shelves this week

By Jack Peat

Aldi is looking for an official beer taster to test their new range for free

Aldi

Aldi is looking for an official beer taster to test their new range for free

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

This infographic reveals the staggering amount of global internet traffic in 60 seconds…

Facebook

This infographic reveals the staggering amount of global internet traffic in 60 seconds…

By Ben Kenyon

Facebook says 29m people affected by data hack

European Commission

Facebook says 29m people affected by data hack

By Oli Dugmore

WhatsApp to introduce a new feature that will shake up the group chat

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to introduce a new feature that will shake up the group chat

By Carl Kinsella

Snapchat’s new feature is not only creepy, it’s dangerous

Snapchat

Snapchat’s new feature is not only creepy, it’s dangerous

By Alan Loughnane

Apple will sell single replacements for their stupid airbuds because they know we’ll lose them

Airpods

Apple will sell single replacements for their stupid airbuds because they know we’ll lose them

By Carl Anka

Man banned from driving for riding Tesla down motorway in passenger seat

automation

Man banned from driving for riding Tesla down motorway in passenger seat

By Oli Dugmore

Gen Z rebrands ‘wife beaters’ to ‘wife pleasers’ to make it less triggering

Gen Z rebrands ‘wife beaters’ to ‘wife pleasers’ to make it less triggering

By Joseph Loftus

Pubgoers warned over Asian Hornet invasion after they ‘develop taste for beer’

Channel Islands

Pubgoers warned over Asian Hornet invasion after they ‘develop taste for beer’

By Steve Hopkins

Man United line up French replacement as Harry Maguire fee agreed with West Ham

Football

Man United line up French replacement as Harry Maguire fee agreed with West Ham

By Patrick McCarry

Vegan mum refuses to kill lice in daughter’s hair over cruelty concerns

Vegan mum refuses to kill lice in daughter’s hair over cruelty concerns

By Kat O'Connor

Rio Ferdinand: ‘Harry Maguire needs a new challenge’

Football

Rio Ferdinand: ‘Harry Maguire needs a new challenge’

By Callum Boyle

Man sparks massive debate after refusing to give up seat at Barbie movie

Barbie

Man sparks massive debate after refusing to give up seat at Barbie movie

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Pep Guardiola’s healthy-eating crusade hits new levels at Manchester City

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s healthy-eating crusade hits new levels at Manchester City

By Darragh Murphy

QUIZ: How well do you know The Mighty Ducks?

Movies

QUIZ: How well do you know The Mighty Ducks?

By Paul Moore

Proud Irish fans react to their heroes securing Euro 2016 qualification

Bosnia

Proud Irish fans react to their heroes securing Euro 2016 qualification

By Nooruddean Choudry

Manchester United are “bemused” by Gary Neville’s comments on Ed Woodward

Ed Woodward

Manchester United are “bemused” by Gary Neville’s comments on Ed Woodward

By Darragh Murphy

The first ever tweet was sent 9 years ago today

Social Media

The first ever tweet was sent 9 years ago today

By Tony Cuddihy

Manchester United draw Wolves in FA Cup quarter-finals

Emirates FA Cup

Manchester United draw Wolves in FA Cup quarter-finals

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories