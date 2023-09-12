Search icon

News

12th Sep 2023

Apple to launch its most called for feature when new iPhone is revealed today

Charlie Herbert

A new law has forced Apple into a big change

The new iPhone model is almost here, and there’s one much-called-for feature that the company is almost certainly going to announce.

The iPhone 15 is set to be revealed later today (September 12) by Apple, and will be the 16th generation of the iconic smartphone which first launched in 2007.

According to various reports and ‘leaks’ online, the new iPhone is set to be a little lighter than its predecessors, with an improved chip, better battery life, better camera and titanium chassis.

Better camera, better battery – it’s pretty standard stuff for a new iPhone model.

However, there is one physical feature being added to the phone that everyone will notice.

The iPhone 15 will almost certainly be ditching its Lightning cable charging point and adopting a USB-C one.

This will be to comply with a new EU law which states that all portable devices need to be compatible with a universal charger by December 2024. 

The law was introduced with the aim of saving consumers money and cutting waste.

Currently, most devices, including some made by Apple such as the latest iPads, already use the USB-C charging port.

But since the iPhone 5 was launched in 2012, iPhones have used a Lightning connector which is a different shape.

Apple will be ditching the Lightning charger on the iPhone 15 to comply with EU law (Getty)

At the time, this caused upset amongst fans who had to ditch their old chargers and cables if they wanted the new iPhone.

Apple is now having to change its devices to the USB-C used by the rest of the industry if it wants to continue selling iPhones in Europe, meaning that consumers will be able to use one cable for almost all their tech devices.

Last year, Greg Joswiak, Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing, told the Wall Street Journal that they would “obviously” comply with the new law.

By adopting the USB-C charger, pictured here, Apple will fall in line with the rest of the tech industry in terms of chargers for handheld devices (Getty)

The change should make life easier for customers who will therefore be able to use one charger for all their Apple products, such as Macs, iPads and iPhones, and other devices such as Kindles.

We don’t know much else about the iPhone 15, with Apple remaining tight-lipped about the its latest model.

Along with the standard model, the company will also release two iPhone 15 Pro models – one regular sized iPhone 15 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and a larger iPhone 15 Pro Max model with a 6.7-inch screen – and iPhone 15 Plus.

It will also launch the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra second-generation, plus Apple AirPods Pro second-generation.

These will all go on sale on September 22.

Related links:

Woman fired after company uses keystroke technology to show she wasn’t ‘typing enough at home’

Steve Jobs had a ‘beer test’ he used for Apple job interviews

Video showing how to find out everything Google knows about you goes viral

Topics:

Apple,Apple iPhone

RELATED ARTICLES

Apple issues warning for people who charge their iPhone while they’re sleeping

Apple

Apple issues warning for people who charge their iPhone while they’re sleeping

By Callum Boyle

New iPhone 15 that’s set to be announced next month will have ‘biggest changes in years’

Apple

New iPhone 15 that’s set to be announced next month will have ‘biggest changes in years’

By JOE

Steve Jobs had a ‘beer test’ he used for Apple job interviews

Apple

Steve Jobs had a ‘beer test’ he used for Apple job interviews

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Danny Dyer has his say on Donald Trump in typical fashion

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer has his say on Donald Trump in typical fashion

By Kevin Beirne

Piers Morgan absolutely goes off on pro-gun campaigner on Good Morning Britain

Las Vegas shootings

Piers Morgan absolutely goes off on pro-gun campaigner on Good Morning Britain

By Alan Loughnane

Johnny Depp reportedly hired lawyer after watching her on Netflix hit Making a Murderer

Amber Heard

Johnny Depp reportedly hired lawyer after watching her on Netflix hit Making a Murderer

By Simon Bland

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann reveals haunting first memories of childhood

Julia Wendell

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann reveals haunting first memories of childhood

By Callum Boyle

Jacques O’Neill quits Love Island hours after Adam Collard sets sights on Paige Thorne

Love Island

Jacques O’Neill quits Love Island hours after Adam Collard sets sights on Paige Thorne

By Steve Hopkins

Latest polling shows Boris Johnson in line to lose his seat and Tory majority

Boris Johnson

Latest polling shows Boris Johnson in line to lose his seat and Tory majority

By Reuben Pinder

Last ever Sex Education trailer released as final season approaches

Last ever Sex Education trailer released as final season approaches

By Joseph Loftus

UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

UFC

UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

By Charlie Herbert

Orangutan evicts unwanted possum from tree house by launching it through the air

Orangutan evicts unwanted possum from tree house by launching it through the air

By Joseph Loftus

Mykhailo Mudryk likes Instagram post calling out Chelsea

Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk likes Instagram post calling out Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

‘Absolute gent’ landlord stabbed to death in his own pub in horrifying incident

Kent

‘Absolute gent’ landlord stabbed to death in his own pub in horrifying incident

By Steve Hopkins

Johnny Depp opens up about only feeling normal on his private island

Johnny Depp opens up about only feeling normal on his private island

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Schwarzenegger: New movie is me at my most vulnerable

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger: New movie is me at my most vulnerable

By Nooruddean Choudry

Millions of vegetables thrown away as labour shortages hit farms

Brexit

Millions of vegetables thrown away as labour shortages hit farms

By Kieran Galpin

Hibernian confirm that Neil Lennon has left the club

Hibernian

Hibernian confirm that Neil Lennon has left the club

By Simon Lloyd

Men’s Health Week: 10 easy health checks you can do today

father's day

Men’s Health Week: 10 easy health checks you can do today

By Danny Jones

GOAL: Porto 2 – 1 Chelsea (Video)

Champions League

GOAL: Porto 2 – 1 Chelsea (Video)

By JOE

VIDEO: House of Commons erupts in laughter at cheap joke at Jeremy Corbyn’s expense

Jeremy Corbyn

VIDEO: House of Commons erupts in laughter at cheap joke at Jeremy Corbyn’s expense

By JOE

Load more stories