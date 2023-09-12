Apple to launch its most called for feature when new iPhone is revealed today

A new law has forced Apple into a big change

The new iPhone model is almost here, and there’s one much-called-for feature that the company is almost certainly going to announce.

The iPhone 15 is set to be revealed later today (September 12) by Apple, and will be the 16th generation of the iconic smartphone which first launched in 2007.

According to various reports and ‘leaks’ online, the new iPhone is set to be a little lighter than its predecessors, with an improved chip, better battery life, better camera and titanium chassis.

Better camera, better battery – it’s pretty standard stuff for a new iPhone model.

However, there is one physical feature being added to the phone that everyone will notice.

The iPhone 15 will almost certainly be ditching its Lightning cable charging point and adopting a USB-C one.

This will be to comply with a new EU law which states that all portable devices need to be compatible with a universal charger by December 2024.

The law was introduced with the aim of saving consumers money and cutting waste.

Currently, most devices, including some made by Apple such as the latest iPads, already use the USB-C charging port.

But since the iPhone 5 was launched in 2012, iPhones have used a Lightning connector which is a different shape.

Apple will be ditching the Lightning charger on the iPhone 15 to comply with EU law (Getty)

At the time, this caused upset amongst fans who had to ditch their old chargers and cables if they wanted the new iPhone.

Apple is now having to change its devices to the USB-C used by the rest of the industry if it wants to continue selling iPhones in Europe, meaning that consumers will be able to use one cable for almost all their tech devices.

Last year, Greg Joswiak, Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing, told the Wall Street Journal that they would “obviously” comply with the new law.

By adopting the USB-C charger, pictured here, Apple will fall in line with the rest of the tech industry in terms of chargers for handheld devices (Getty)

The change should make life easier for customers who will therefore be able to use one charger for all their Apple products, such as Macs, iPads and iPhones, and other devices such as Kindles.

We don’t know much else about the iPhone 15, with Apple remaining tight-lipped about the its latest model.

Along with the standard model, the company will also release two iPhone 15 Pro models – one regular sized iPhone 15 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and a larger iPhone 15 Pro Max model with a 6.7-inch screen – and iPhone 15 Plus.

It will also launch the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra second-generation, plus Apple AirPods Pro second-generation.

These will all go on sale on September 22.

