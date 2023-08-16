World champion para-cyclist praised for response after being gifted watch

You’re a boss

Ricardo Ten Argiles is one of the biggest paracyclists in the entire world.

The world-champion Spanish athelete won his third para-track cycling world title at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow.

However he isn’t only been praised for his athletic ability, he’s also being championed for his response after being gifted a watch.

Ten Argiles, who had both arms and one leg amputated, won gold in three seperate events at the championships.

Spanish para-cyclist Ricardo Ten Argiles, a double amputee on both arms, went viral after being presented a watch as a winners prize at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow.



Despite the awkwardness of the situation, he handled it gracefully and expressed gratitude.

Following the games, Ten Argiles was presented a luxury watch as a reward for his incredible performance.

The clip of Ten Argiles receiving the watch has now gone viral, showing the para-cyclist being gifted the Tissot watch, courtesy of the sponsor, as he stands on the podium.

Ten Argiles himself responded to the post online, writing: “Thank you TISSOT for believing in the super world of inclusion.”

The para-cyclist regularly wears watches and was seen in another video wearing te watch on his left arm.

Spanish paracyclist Ricardo Ten Argiles was given watches as a prize for the winner in the world cycling championship in Glasgow. He took it well. pic.twitter.com/Jncn5YR0hx — JoseGranger (@JoseGranger90) August 9, 2023

What an utter privilege to present gifts today @CyclingWorlds . 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 Maike Hausberger, Alexandre Leaute, Ten Argiles, Frances Brown, Katie Toft, Finlay Graham. 👏🏼 🏅Thanks to the amazing behind scenes teams 🤍 pic.twitter.com/lDrdMor6gm — Gail Macgregor (@CllrGMacgregor) August 10, 2023

The person filming asks Ten Argiles: “Ricardo, what time is it?” He quips back: “It’s world champion time.”

Many people have praised Ten Argiles following the news. One person commented: “You are a legend.” Another said: “You’re a boss.” While a third wrote: “If you are looking for an ambassador, here you have the best. Inspiring @RicardoTen_ legend!”



