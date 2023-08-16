Search icon

16th Aug 2023

World champion para-cyclist praised for response after being gifted watch

Joseph Loftus

Ricardo Ten Argiles is one of the biggest paracyclists in the entire world.

The world-champion Spanish athelete won his third para-track cycling world title at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow.

However he isn’t only been praised for his athletic ability, he’s also being championed for his response after being gifted a watch.

Ten Argiles, who had both arms and one leg amputated, won gold in three seperate events at the championships.

Following the games, Ten Argiles was presented a luxury watch as a reward for his incredible performance.

The clip of Ten Argiles receiving the watch has now gone viral, showing the para-cyclist being gifted the Tissot watch, courtesy of the sponsor, as he stands on the podium.

Ten Argiles himself responded to the post online, writing: “Thank you TISSOT for believing in the super world of inclusion.”

The para-cyclist regularly wears watches and was seen in another video wearing te watch on his left arm.

The person filming asks Ten Argiles: “Ricardo, what time is it?” He quips back: “It’s world champion time.”

Many people have praised Ten Argiles following the news. One person commented: “You are a legend.” Another said: “You’re a boss.” While a third wrote: “If you are looking for an ambassador, here you have the best. Inspiring @RicardoTen_ legend!”

Amen.

