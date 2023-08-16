Search icon

Football

16th Aug 2023

Lionel Messi sensational 36-yard bullet looks even better from alternate angle

Callum Boyle

Lionel Messi

That’s nine goals in six games for Messi now

Lionel Messi is having the time of his life in Miami right now as he scored his ninth goal in six games for Inter Miami on Tuesday night.

Although the Philadelphia Union have been one of the most impressive teams in the MLS this season they were no match for Miami who romped to a 4-1 victory.

Josef Martinez, Messi, Jordi Alba and David Ruiz all scored as Inter Miami secured their place in the final of the Leagues Cup where they will take on Nashville this weekend.

Messi scored the standout goal of the game with a rocket from roughly 35 yards out as the World Cup winner picked up the ball and drove forward before unleashing his shot from distance.

An alternative angle of the goal shows just how brilliant it was:

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has yet to play a league game for his new side but has already been touted to finish as the MLS’ top scorer despite being 13 goals behind at present.

Since his arrival, Messi has scored in every game and Inter Miami have also won in every game.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Inter Miami,Lionel Messi,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Todd Boehly set to take Chelsea spending close to £1bn mark with Michael Olise deal

Chelsea

Todd Boehly set to take Chelsea spending close to £1bn mark with Michael Olise deal

By Callum Boyle

Kevin De Bruyne out until 2024 with hamstring injury

Football

Kevin De Bruyne out until 2024 with hamstring injury

By Callum Boyle

Atletico Madrid fans chant brutal song at Joao Felix in training session

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid fans chant brutal song at Joao Felix in training session

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Chancel Mbemba to leave Porto due to debate over his real age

Chancel Mbemba

Chancel Mbemba to leave Porto due to debate over his real age

By Callum Boyle

The Premier League hits back at Newcastle United’s takeover claims

Football

The Premier League hits back at Newcastle United’s takeover claims

By Wayne Farry

Karim Benzema offered to Premier League clubs as Real Madrid prepare for squad overhaul

Arsenal

Karim Benzema offered to Premier League clubs as Real Madrid prepare for squad overhaul

By Reuben Pinder

Alexis Sanchez almost injures himself during Marseille unveiling

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez almost injures himself during Marseille unveiling

By Daniel Brown

Japanese fans stun Qatar crowds by cleaning up World Cup stadium

2022 Qatar

Japanese fans stun Qatar crowds by cleaning up World Cup stadium

By Steve Hopkins

Roy Keane scores winning goal past Micah Richards in ITV v BBC pundits match

2022 FIFA World Cup

Roy Keane scores winning goal past Micah Richards in ITV v BBC pundits match

By SportsJOE

‘I left my husband for Stranger Things star – turns out it was a scam’

‘I left my husband for Stranger Things star – turns out it was a scam’

By Joseph Loftus

Apple issues warning for people who charge their iPhone while they’re sleeping

Apple

Apple issues warning for people who charge their iPhone while they’re sleeping

By Callum Boyle

Gordon, Gino, and Fred to reunite for new series after Gino quits Road Trip

Gordon, Gino, and Fred to reunite for new series after Gino quits Road Trip

By Joseph Loftus

Games Of Thrones actor dead aged 36

Games Of Thrones actor dead aged 36

By Joseph Loftus

Captain Tom Moore’s daughter’s company was paid thousands for charity event

Captain Tom

Captain Tom Moore’s daughter’s company was paid thousands for charity event

By Charlie Herbert

Grand Theft Auto fans concerned ‘woke culture’ will ruin GTA 6

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto fans concerned ‘woke culture’ will ruin GTA 6

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Peter Schmeichel wastes no time in criticising Jurgen Klopp and his early ambitions

Jurgen Klopp

Peter Schmeichel wastes no time in criticising Jurgen Klopp and his early ambitions

By Darragh Murphy

Mesut Ozil reveals how much muscle he has gained to adjust to the Premier League

Arsenal

Mesut Ozil reveals how much muscle he has gained to adjust to the Premier League

By Robert Redmond

Watch Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprise his mum with a brand new home

Dwayne Johnson

Watch Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprise his mum with a brand new home

By Simon Bland

Ashton Kutcher opens up about rare disease that left him unable to see or walk

ashton kutcher

Ashton Kutcher opens up about rare disease that left him unable to see or walk

By Charlie Herbert

Conor McGregor isn’t often an underdog on betting lines but bookies would favour Tyron Woodley

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor isn’t often an underdog on betting lines but bookies would favour Tyron Woodley

By Darragh Murphy

Investigator for woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann still thinks case is linked despite no DNA proof

Dr Phil

Investigator for woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann still thinks case is linked despite no DNA proof

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories