Lionel Messi sensational 36-yard bullet looks even better from alternate angle

That’s nine goals in six games for Messi now

Lionel Messi is having the time of his life in Miami right now as he scored his ninth goal in six games for Inter Miami on Tuesday night.

Although the Philadelphia Union have been one of the most impressive teams in the MLS this season they were no match for Miami who romped to a 4-1 victory.

Josef Martinez, Messi, Jordi Alba and David Ruiz all scored as Inter Miami secured their place in the final of the Leagues Cup where they will take on Nashville this weekend.

Messi scored the standout goal of the game with a rocket from roughly 35 yards out as the World Cup winner picked up the ball and drove forward before unleashing his shot from distance.

What can't he do?! 🐐



Make it NINE goals in six games for Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/HLf3zBFTmV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 15, 2023

An alternative angle of the goal shows just how brilliant it was:

Messi’s goal from this angle is just insane. INSANE. pic.twitter.com/umXT2yQSYm — MC (@CrewsMat10) August 15, 2023

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has yet to play a league game for his new side but has already been touted to finish as the MLS’ top scorer despite being 13 goals behind at present.

Since his arrival, Messi has scored in every game and Inter Miami have also won in every game.

