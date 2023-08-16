Former Team GB Olympic swimmer dies aged 43

Her husband urged people to live life without regrets following the news of her death

Former Team GB Olympian, Helen Smart, has tragically died at the age of just 43.

Smart, who died suddenly, was a former British Olympic swimmer, who represented Great Britain at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

Back then she was known by her maiden name Don-Duncan.

She was the 200m British backstroke champion in the late 1990s and won Bronze at the Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games in 1998.

She later retired to become a headteacher at a primary school in the North West.

Following the news of her death, her husband Craig said she was “so proud to reach her goal of being a headteacher.”

Paying tribute to her he said: “I remember only last week she said her goal was to get the school to outstanding.”

While the cause of her death has not yet been revealed, her husband urged students to: “Please learn from this and live your best life. No regrets.”

Her father, John Don-Duncan, also paid tribute to his daughter on Facebook, writing: “Helen was our pride and joy… we are so proud of her… she lit up a room as soon as she arrived.. Linda and I can’t comprehend how she could just simply go to sleep and not wake up?! xx”

In a tweet, Olympic medallist Sharron Davies also shared her condolences, writing: “This is very sad news. Always a pleasure to interview & always a huge smile on her face. A Fierce competitor.”

