25th Jan 2024

Tommy Fury hospitalised over ‘extreme pain’ that left him unable to fight with right hand

Callum Boyle

Tommy Fury

Fury even fought Jake Paul and KSI through the pain

Tommy Fury has revealed his struggles with a four-year injury that has resulted in him being hospitalised.

Fury beat KSI via majority decision back in October, eight months after defeating Jake Paul in a split-decision victory.

In his win against KSI, Fury landed just 39 punches in the six-round contest but out-landed Paul during their bout.

However on Wednesday, ‘TNT’ opened up on a secret that has often seen him find it difficult to use his right hand during fights for the last four years.

The younger brother of Tyson even said that he spent the last four weeks preparing for his fight with KSI using his left hand only.

Posting to Instagram, he said: “Since 2019 I have been dealing with a hand injury that I’ve never spoken about/shared online.

“Since my third professional fight I have been trying to manage this injury, training and fighting through extreme pain which led me to often not being able to use my right hand at all.

“For the last four weeks of my last camp I trained solely with my left hand until fight night.

“This morning I underwent the surgery I’ve been putting off for years as I know this is the only way my hand will heal and that I can move forward with my boxing career.

“I’m excited for my recovery journey and so ready to be back feeling and giving 100% in 2024.”

2019 – the year Fury referenced – was also the same year he entered the Love Island villa. He’s also referenced the injury previously, shortly after his win against KSI, via Boxing Social: “Listen, at the end of the day, during camp the right hand was out of play for five weeks.

“I’m not an excuse-maker at all, there was a lot going into the build-up with Jake Paul, but did I mention it? No.

“I’m not an excuse-maker but the right hand was out of play for five weeks, anybody will tell you that. I was in the doctors, everything. So a lot went on, that’s why I got a bit emotional afterwards.

“Look at the right hand now, it’s absolutely gone. There was a lot going into the build-up to this but again I overcame it all. It’s all experience, it takes a man with some good mental strength to overcome that.

“At the end of the day, I tried, fought my best and got the win tonight.”

