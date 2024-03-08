Tommy Fury calls out Conor McGregor again

‘Get in touch’

Tommy Fury has once again called out Conor McGregor as he bids to make his return to the ring.

Fury arrived in Saudi Arabia to watch his younger brother Roman fight on the card of the highly-anticipated bout between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.

The former Love Island star hasn’t been in the ring himself since his victory against KSI and after that October win, called out McGregor and challenged him.

At the time, he said: ” I would love to share the ring with Conor McGregor, and if Conor McGregor wants it next, I say, I will 100 per cent share the ring with him, because I’m a fan of Conor McGregor, I like him, he’s a good man, he got me into UFC.

“But if he wants to share the ring, man is there, the offer is there. I’ll have Conor next.”

Fury calls out McGregor again

Shortly after entering the building in Riyadh, the younger brother of Tyson caught up with DAZN in which he was asked about the recent confirmation of Jake Paul’s fight against Mike Tyson before speaking about his own future.

“Yeah definitely,” when asked if he is looking to return this year.

“I’m looking to get this injury out the way nice and recovered and I have just seen that Jake Paul will face Mike Tyson next.

“So how about me and McGregor next, how’s that? I need a comeback fight and I’d like for my return.

“So McGregor, get in touch.”

Fury hoping for quick return to ring

Unfortunately for ‘TNT’, it appears there won’t be any return to the ring in the near future.

He’s not fought since having surgery on an injury to his hand and revealed back in January that he would be out for several months.

Posting to Instagram, he said: “Since 2019 I have been dealing with a hand injury that I’ve never spoken about/shared online.

“Since my third professional fight I have been trying to manage this injury, training and fighting through extreme pain which led me to often not being able to use my right hand at all.

“For the last four weeks of my last camp I trained solely with my left hand until fight night.

“This morning I underwent the surgery I’ve been putting off for years as I know this is the only way my hand will heal and that I can move forward with my boxing career.

“I’m excited for my recovery journey and so ready to be back feeling and giving 100% in 2024.”

