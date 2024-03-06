Search icon

Boxing

06th Mar 2024

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: TV details, ring walk time and major talking points

Lee Costello

Anthony Joshua takes on MMA star Francis Ngannou in a boxing match.

This Friday night we will have a definitive champion in the art of combat. MMA’s heavyweight king Francis Ngannou takes on former unified world boxing champion Anthony Joshua in the ring.

Joshua has been on the comeback trail since losing to Oleksandr Usyk. The 2012 Olympic champion won his last three fights, including an incredible performance against Otto Wallin.

Ngannou, meanwhile, shocked the world by dropping WBC champion Tyson Fury, and even though he lost that bout by split decision, it is widely considered that he was robbed.

Follow all of the news, updates and talking points in our live blog above: (Please allow a minute for the blog to load)

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 15: Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou pose during the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou Press Conference at Outernet London on January 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: When is the fight?

Joshua vs Ngannou is set to take place on Friday 8 March in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event is expected to begin at 5 pm GMT (10 am PT, 12 pm CT, 1 pm ET).

Ring walks for the main event are likely to start at 10.30 pm Irish and British time (3.30 pm PT, 5.30 pm CT, 6.30 pm ET).

Read next:

Joshua vs Ngannou: How can I watch it on TV?

The event will stream live on DAZN in the UK, US and worldwide, with Sky Sports also airing the action in the UK.

New DAZN viewers can purchase the fight card and a month’s free subscription for £19.99, while existing subscribers can buy the event for £18.99.

Sky Sports, meanwhile, has priced the event at £19.95.

Topics:

Anthony Joshua,Boxing,Francis Ngannou,Saudi Arabia

RELATED ARTICLES

Mo Salah reportedly set to leave Liverpool this summer

Football

Mo Salah reportedly set to leave Liverpool this summer

By Callum Boyle

Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

Boxing

Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch again after not winning Riyadh Cup MVP 

Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch again after not winning Riyadh Cup MVP 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Tyson Fury may never fight again according to former champion

Boxing

Tyson Fury may never fight again according to former champion

By Callum Boyle

John Fury offers to fight Carl Froch at Wembley

Carl Froch

John Fury offers to fight Carl Froch at Wembley

By Charlie Herbert

Tommy Fury hospitalised over ‘extreme pain’ that left him unable to fight with right hand

Boxing

Tommy Fury hospitalised over ‘extreme pain’ that left him unable to fight with right hand

By Callum Boyle

Fighter dubbed ‘toughest white guy on the planet’ by Mike Tyson calls out John Fury

Boxing

Fighter dubbed ‘toughest white guy on the planet’ by Mike Tyson calls out John Fury

By Lee Costello

Deontay Wilder responds to retirement claims after Joseph Parker defeat

Boxing

Deontay Wilder responds to retirement claims after Joseph Parker defeat

By Callum Boyle

Anthony Joshua sends message to Deontay Wilder after shock Joseph Parker defeat

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua sends message to Deontay Wilder after shock Joseph Parker defeat

By Callum Boyle

Paul Gascoigne breaks down in tears as he reveals he’s homeless and back in AA

Football

Paul Gascoigne breaks down in tears as he reveals he’s homeless and back in AA

By Nina McLaughlin

Tiny European city that’s just like being in a Disney film has £3.80 pints and £34 return flights

Disney

Tiny European city that’s just like being in a Disney film has £3.80 pints and £34 return flights

By Ryan Price

Solskjaer reveals he told United to sign Haaland for £17m

Erling Haaland

Solskjaer reveals he told United to sign Haaland for £17m

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world is out today

Netflix

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world is out today

By JOE

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names the three star players Man United missed out on when he was manager

Declan Rice

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names the three star players Man United missed out on when he was manager

By Robert Redmond

Katie Price finally reveals real name in rant about her mum

Katie Price

Katie Price finally reveals real name in rant about her mum

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Former dominatrix threatens to post ‘nude photos of Prince Harry’ after Vegas party

OnlyFans

Former dominatrix threatens to post ‘nude photos of Prince Harry’ after Vegas party

By JOE

Harry Kane outs Jamie Carragher for lying about their relationship

Harry Kane

Harry Kane outs Jamie Carragher for lying about their relationship

By Charlie Herbert

Singer who provided litter trays for ‘animal-identifying’ fans at live shows is now offering nappies

Singer who provided litter trays for ‘animal-identifying’ fans at live shows is now offering nappies

By Charlie Herbert

Meta reveals what caused global Facebook and Instagram outage

Facebook

Meta reveals what caused global Facebook and Instagram outage

By Charlie Herbert

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

Football

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

By Callum Boyle

Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories