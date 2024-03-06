Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: TV details, ring walk time and major talking points

Anthony Joshua takes on MMA star Francis Ngannou in a boxing match.

This Friday night we will have a definitive champion in the art of combat. MMA’s heavyweight king Francis Ngannou takes on former unified world boxing champion Anthony Joshua in the ring.

Joshua has been on the comeback trail since losing to Oleksandr Usyk. The 2012 Olympic champion won his last three fights, including an incredible performance against Otto Wallin.

Ngannou, meanwhile, shocked the world by dropping WBC champion Tyson Fury, and even though he lost that bout by split decision, it is widely considered that he was robbed.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 15: Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou pose during the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou Press Conference at Outernet London on January 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: When is the fight?

Joshua vs Ngannou is set to take place on Friday 8 March in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event is expected to begin at 5 pm GMT (10 am PT, 12 pm CT, 1 pm ET).

Ring walks for the main event are likely to start at 10.30 pm Irish and British time (3.30 pm PT, 5.30 pm CT, 6.30 pm ET).

Joshua vs Ngannou: How can I watch it on TV?

The event will stream live on DAZN in the UK, US and worldwide, with Sky Sports also airing the action in the UK.

New DAZN viewers can purchase the fight card and a month’s free subscription for £19.99, while existing subscribers can buy the event for £18.99.

Sky Sports, meanwhile, has priced the event at £19.95.