Footage of Mike Tyson shows that Jake Paul should be incredibly scared

The 57-year-old was filmed sparring in the ring and fans agree he’s still got it.

The video, which is currently doing the rounds on social media, shows that Tyson still has fast hands and the powerful punch that made him a world heavyweight champion back in the 1980’s.

Yesterday, it was announced that the boxing veteran will step back into the ring later this year to take on YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul.

The event will take place on July 20th in Arlington, Texas and will be streamed live on Netflix. The fight will be the streaming site’s first foray into the world of combat sports.

Tyson announced the fight with a social media post accompanied by the caption: “We signed the contract.”

The clip that surfaced online today surprised a lot of people, with many claiming that Paul should be very worried about facing ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’, despite the 40 year age gap.

Despite not having participated in an official professional bout since 2005, Tyson looks in great shape as he tackled the pads, and issued a statement of intent to Paul.

“[Paul has] grown significantly as a boxer over the years,” he said. “So it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

“It’s a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him.”

Paul, who initially rose to fame as a YouTuber and younger brother of Logan Paul, has spent the last couple of years forging a career in boxing.

This has included him beating former UFC stars such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, before he suffered the first defeat of his career in a loss to Tommy Fury.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Both fighters are set to earn multi-millions from the bout, which is expected to attract a huge audience both in the arena and online.

The announcement has led to criticism towards Paul for wanting to fight someone 40 years his senior.

One of his biggest criticisers is fellow YouTuber-turned-fighter KSI, who shared his disgust at the announcement.

50+ years old. No one wanted this…So sad to see man… https://t.co/4aOuua6NS0 — ksi (@KSI) March 7, 2024

Others described Paul’s decision to take on Tyson as “shameless” and another X user said: “Bro in his 20s having pro fights vs 60 year olds.”

One person who was over the moon at the news was Paul’s dad Gregory Allen Paul, who grew up idolising the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Jake Paul tells his dad he is going to be fighting Mike Tyson pic.twitter.com/w7kZIgy8Ka — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 8, 2024

English boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said he was “very sad” to hear the news that Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will face off in the ring.

Speaking to TalkSport, Hearn said: “It’s a big event. I’m the wrong person to ask because I love boxing, so for me it’s incredibly sad.

“Mike Tyson’s nearly 60. I get it, a lot of people are gonna tune in. But my opinion as a hardcore fight fan – it’s very sad.”

Fellow boxing legend Ricky Hatton described the bout as “baffling”.

“Jake Paul and Mike Tyson can do what they like but show me the contract and then I’ll believe the fight happens,” he told Spin Bet.

“If it is put in front of you then you’re not going to say no and would have to consider with the amount of money involved in it but this fight is absolutely baffling.

“We all know the history of Mike and what he went through but he is doing great and is in the gym training at 57. He still looks ferocious, and I have seen his punching power online so I think Jake Paul will be in trouble.”

