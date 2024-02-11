Tyson Fury may never fight again according to former champion

The end of the road?

A former boxing champion has claimed that Tyson Fury may never be able to fight again.

Fury was forced to postpone his heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk on February 17, which was set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

The Gypsy King was in the final stages of his training before suffering a cut above the eye in sparring which has since ruled him out of the bout.

A rescheduled date of May 18 has been pencilled in for the much-anticipated fight.

Having not fought since beating Francis Ngannou in October, Fury will be itching to get back into the ring however former WBA super-middleweight champion Groves believes that he won’t return to the ring again.

He told iFL TV: “There are all these stories Fury’s had a terrible camp, he’s been dropped in camp, he’s out of shape, he’s past it, the Ngannou fight reflects where he’s at now.

“Well, what if none of that’s true?

“What if he’s had a fantastic camp, he’s had fantastic sparring? [What if] he’s high-flying, and he’s [saying], ‘Right, I’m going to show the world what I’m capable of and beat this Ukrainian guy, and get the belts,’ then two weeks out he gets cut?”

Groves added: “That’s going to be even harder to get over mentally and emotionally than having a stinker of a camp and trying to turn it around in one day, so we might never see Fury fight again, who knows?”

Usyk himself weighed in on the discussion after the fight was postponed and claimed he loved Fury even more after the injury.

“Of course, more. Why? Because it’s the man who has my fourth belt. It’s the man who helped me become famous a lot,” he said.

“Because we, all people, must love friends, [people who are] not friends, acquaintances, all people. It’s great when you are polite, not dirty.”

Related links: