Search icon

Football

12th Sep 2023

Portugal reject Cristiano Ronaldo theory after record-breaking win

Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal beat Luxembourg to secure their spot at Euro 2024

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez leapt to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after a record-breaking night for his side.

The Euro 2016 winners recorded their biggest ever win – a 9-0 victory against Luxembourg – on Monday night as they secured qualification to Euro 2024 in Germany.

Bruno Fernandes was the standout as he scored one and assisted three while Diogo Jota, Goncalo Ramos and Goncalo Inacio all grabbed a brace each. Joao Felix and Ricardo Horta also got in on the act.

Luxembourg boss Luc Holtz couldn’t face watching the whole game and was seeing storming down the tunnel shortly after Fernandes had made it 8-0 with seven minutes to play.

Seleccao das Quinas produced their most-impressive under Martinez without Ronaldo, who was suspended after being shown a yellow card in Friday’s game against Slovakia, taking his total in the qualifying campaign to three and subsequently triggering a one-match suspension.

After the game, Martinez was asked if Portugal play better without Ronaldo in the side however the Belgian was quick to lend his support to the Al Nassr forward.

“No. Cristiano is a very important element for this team, Ronaldo has experience and a way of his own,” he told reporters.

“We don’t need to cause controversy. Ronaldo as well as Pepe. They have an infectious way of working and give our team important value.”

Despite that, the former Belgium boss was quick to praise Ronaldo’s replacements, Ramos and Jota, and admitted that they are “ready to win” when the 38-year-old is ruled out of action.

Martinez added: “Gonçalo Ramos showed today what he can do, and Diogo Jota did the same.

“We need players who have the level to win games. The group is special. We don’t need to compare them. Cristiano is important, but our team is ready to win without him.”

Related links:

Topics:

Cristiano Ronaldo,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Mo Salah could be ‘blacklisted’ from Saudi Pro League due to obscure rule

Football

Mo Salah could be ‘blacklisted’ from Saudi Pro League due to obscure rule

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate fires back over Phil Foden’s best position

England (football)

Gareth Southgate fires back over Phil Foden’s best position

By Callum Boyle

Ally McCoist claims Jordan Henderson wouldn’t get into Scotland team

Ally McCoist

Ally McCoist claims Jordan Henderson wouldn’t get into Scotland team

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Carlo Ancelotti told to resit exams by UEFA after coaching badges had expired

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti told to resit exams by UEFA after coaching badges had expired

By Callum Boyle

Northern Ireland coach blames defeat to England on ’emotional’ women

England (football)

Northern Ireland coach blames defeat to England on ’emotional’ women

By Reuben Pinder

A starting XI of all the free agents Premier League teams can still sign

Football

A starting XI of all the free agents Premier League teams can still sign

By Reuben Pinder

Rival fans won’t be happy with Roy Keane’s view of Man United’s draw with Sevilla

Liverpool

Rival fans won’t be happy with Roy Keane’s view of Man United’s draw with Sevilla

By Robert Redmond

Michael Owen predicts a Liverpool-Barcelona Champions League final because he’s Michael Owen

Barcelona

Michael Owen predicts a Liverpool-Barcelona Champions League final because he’s Michael Owen

By Kyle Picknell

Fans fume as Darwin Núñez is awarded Man of the Match in Aston Villa win

Darwin Núñez

Fans fume as Darwin Núñez is awarded Man of the Match in Aston Villa win

By Callum Boyle

‘Absolute gent’ landlord stabbed to death in his own pub in horrifying incident

Kent

‘Absolute gent’ landlord stabbed to death in his own pub in horrifying incident

By Steve Hopkins

Johnny Depp opens up about only feeling normal on his private island

Johnny Depp opens up about only feeling normal on his private island

By Joseph Loftus

Christopher Nolan reportedly set to direct two James Bond movies

Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan reportedly set to direct two James Bond movies

By JOE

Apple to launch its most called for feature when new iPhone is revealed today

Apple

Apple to launch its most called for feature when new iPhone is revealed today

By Charlie Herbert

Fan forcefully ejected from Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground over ‘two-fingered salute’

Fans

Fan forcefully ejected from Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground over ‘two-fingered salute’

By Jack Peat

What happens to your body when you give up vaping

What happens to your body when you give up vaping

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Woman explains why she decided to have 11 kids with 8 different men

Family

Woman explains why she decided to have 11 kids with 8 different men

By Steve Hopkins

This concealed gun is made to look just like an iPhone

America

This concealed gun is made to look just like an iPhone

By Jordan Gold

Bury FC: A club on the brink

Bury

Bury FC: A club on the brink

By Simon Lloyd

The type of underwear men find most attractive on women has been revealed…

Fitness & health

The type of underwear men find most attractive on women has been revealed…

By Ben Kenyon

NEW JOBS ALERT! If you’re looking for a new career, this opportunity could be perfect for you…

careers

NEW JOBS ALERT! If you’re looking for a new career, this opportunity could be perfect for you…

By Charlie Herbert

Exchange between Granit Xhaka and Reiss Nelson went down a storm

Arsenal

Exchange between Granit Xhaka and Reiss Nelson went down a storm

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories