John Terry charging fans £500 for dinner

John Terry is charging fans as much as £500 for a dinner on his one-man tour.

Terry held the first of his four nights around the country in Basingstoke on Friday night and will appear at future dates in Birmingham, Bournemouth and London.

Prices start at a modest £25 for a general admission ticket at the Birmingham date but the extras will cost you a pretty penny, as revealed by The Telegraph.

For an autograph alone you’ll be looking at spending £100 on top of your admission fee but for the ultimate experience, the sponsorship package is £500-a-head.

The sponsorship package costs £5,000 altogether and is eligible for a table of 10 who will enjoy a private two-course dinner with the former Chelsea, Aston Villa and England captain as well as one item signed each and a photograph with Terry.

According to the website that has been promoting the event, the £5,000 tickets have sold out for Bournemouth and London but are still available for the Birmingham date.

Meanwhile those who have bought the £150 platinum package – which doesn’t include the £25 admission fee – will be given front row seating and the chance to pose for a photo with Terry but would have to pay extra for an autograph.

Gold package members get a photo but no autograph.

Fans in London will be expected to pay £30 for their general admission fee and £110 for the gold package – £10 more than what those in Birmingham and Bournemouth have paid.

During his first talk, Terry played down reports linking him with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab.

He said: I’m not going to be manager over there. It’s for a different role and I’ll be based in the UK. It’s very early doors.”

