12th Sep 2023

Gareth Southgate fires back over Phil Foden’s best position

Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate Phil Foden

‘Speak to Pep’

Gareth Southgate has responded to criticism over his reluctance to play Phil Foden centrally.

Foden was given the opportunity to do so when he came on as a substitute in England’s 1-1 draw against Ukraine on Saturday but failed to set the world alight.

It’s a similar story at Manchester City too where Pep Guardiola prefers to deploy him out wide as oppose to down the middle – where fans think he is most effective.

Southgate revealed that he has spoken to Guardiola about the 23-year-old, with the pair both agreeing that his defensive work must improve before being trusted in the ‘number 10’ role.

The Three Lions boss is under pressure to play a more expansive, creative midfield after England’s lacklustre draw in Wroclaw at the weekend but Southgate defended his stance on Foden.

“He doesn’t [play centrally] for his club,” Southgate argued. Presumably there is a reason for that. It depends on the level of the game. In the middle of the park, everyone wants to talk about the ‘with the ball’ but there is a lot of detail without the ball.

“You have to be spot on with pressing angles, your responsibilities and if you don’t, you don’t get the flow of the game.

“You’d have to speak to Pep, who is the best coach in the world, who plays him from wide. He’s always got the freedom to drift if we play him wide. That’s important.”

England face Scotland at Hampden Park tonight (Tuesday September 12) to mark the 150th anniversary since the first international fixture and Southgate has played down the idea of heavily rotating his squad.

