Search icon

Football

18th Jun 2024

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Jacob Entwistle

The former Man Utd and Three Lions midfielder took to Instagram

England got the done job with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Serbia on Sunday evening, however did not entertain the mass of supporters, with Paul Scholes believing that ‘hard work has been wasted’.

Despite Jude Bellingham’s thunderous header early on, many supporters were left scratching their head at the all-round team performance and Scholes pulled no punches.

England have made serious progress in previous international tournaments, reaching the Euro 2020 final, only to lose bitterly on penalties to Italy.

In the 2018 World Cup, the Three Lions were defeated in the semi-final at the expense of Croatia in extra-time, after squandering a 1-0 lead following Kieran Trippier’s excellent free-kick.

Scholes not only feels that the progress made in past tournaments has been blown, but also omitting senior players Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish from the squad was a big mistake.

When taking to Instagram with a viral story, Scholes stated:

“Taking a bit of stick after last night, can’t help but feel the hard work from previous tournament has been wasted.

“Some brilliantly talented young players but it feels like more of a U21 squad than a senior one.

“Rashford or Grealish coming on for 20/30 minutes at the end brings speed or ball retention, don’t think we had either. Anyway, fingers crossed they improve and win it.”

Erik ten Hag breaks down England’s performance

Erik ten Hag also debuted on Dutch national television as a pundit during England’s Sunday night victory over Serbia, giving a spark post-match assessment on Gareth Southgate’s tactics:

“It’s the vision of the manager (Southgate). England takes a 1-0 lead then he decides to start gambling with making his team compact and relying on moments for the remaining minutes of the game.

“England were playing very passive. I actually saw them moving backwards, they kept Serbia coming at them.”

All eyes are now on Thursday’s clash versus Denmark as the Three Lions seek a convincing victory.

READ MORE:

Premier League Fixtures 2024/25: Opening Day, Boxing Day, Final Day and key fixtures to look out for

Euro 2024 Day Five: All the major action and talking points

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

By Charlie Herbert

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

By Nina McLaughlin

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Argentina

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

By Harry Warner

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

England

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

By Callum Boyle

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Cristiano Ronaldo

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

#FootballJOEQuiz

How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

By Callum Boyle

Euro 2024 Day Five: All the major action and talking points

Cristiano Ronaldo

Euro 2024 Day Five: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Premier League Fixtures 2024/25: Opening Day, Boxing Day, Final Day and key fixtures to look out for

22/23 Premier League season

Premier League Fixtures 2024/25: Opening Day, Boxing Day, Final Day and key fixtures to look out for

By Callum Boyle

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

By Stephen Porzio

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

david tennant

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

By Charlie Herbert

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Argentina

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

By Harry Warner

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

Count Binface

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

England

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

By Callum Boyle

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

missing persons

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

By Charlie Herbert

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Cristiano Ronaldo

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Tom Cruise

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

#FootballJOEQuiz

How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

By Callum Boyle

Cadbury is bringing back iconic chocolate bar 20 years after it was discontinued

Cadbury

Cadbury is bringing back iconic chocolate bar 20 years after it was discontinued

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories