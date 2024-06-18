Search icon

Football

18th Jun 2024

Euro 2024 Day Five: All the major action and talking points

Callum Boyle

Follow all the big news from the Uefa Euro 2024 in our dedicated hub above

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day Five: Follow the action live in our hub.

On Day Five of the tournament, there are two games as we round off the first lot of group stage fixtures.

Turkey face tournament debutants Georgia in Group F before Euro 2016 winners Portugal face Czech Republic in the same group.

The matches kick off at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively.

Topics:

Cristiano Ronaldo,euro 2024,Football,Sport

