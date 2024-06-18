Each team will play each other twice, crazy
The Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 season have been released, and in a turn of extraordinary events, both teams will be playing each other twice at different points throughout the season.
As you scramble to look for your own team’s fixtures, there are also going to be plenty of others that’ll draw your attention and as we all know, it is impossible to keep track of all the football, but your best chance is here.
We have three new teams joining us in Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town, who return to the top flight for the first time in 22 years. Manchester City have been the dominant force of late and will be looking for a seventh Premier League title in eight years.
There’s so many other brilliant stories around the rest of the league too. How will Arne Slot fare in his first year as Liverpool boss? Will Chelsea sign 14749572257 players again? Will Tottenham stop being Spursy? (Spoiler, probably not.)
The season officially starts on Saturday August 17 and finishing on Sunday May 25.
With that, here is all the fixtures you need to keep an eye out for:
Opening Day
Arsenal vs Wolves
Brentford vs Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs Man City
Everton vs Brighton
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool
Leicester City vs Spurs
Man United vs Fulham
Newcastle United vs Southampton
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
Boxing Day
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Fulham
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man City v Everton
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Spurs
Southampton v West Ham
Wolves v Man Utd
Final Day
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
Fulham v Man City
Ipswich Town v West Ham
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Brentford
