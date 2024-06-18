Search icon

Football

18th Jun 2024

Premier League Fixtures 2024/25: Opening Day, Boxing Day, Final Day and key fixtures to look out for

Callum Boyle

Premier League fixtures 2024/2025

Each team will play each other twice, crazy

The Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 season have been released, and in a turn of extraordinary events, both teams will be playing each other twice at different points throughout the season.

As you scramble to look for your own team’s fixtures, there are also going to be plenty of others that’ll draw your attention and as we all know, it is impossible to keep track of all the football, but your best chance is here.

We have three new teams joining us in Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town, who return to the top flight for the first time in 22 years. Manchester City have been the dominant force of late and will be looking for a seventh Premier League title in eight years.

There’s so many other brilliant stories around the rest of the league too. How will Arne Slot fare in his first year as Liverpool boss? Will Chelsea sign 14749572257 players again? Will Tottenham stop being Spursy? (Spoiler, probably not.)

The season officially starts on Saturday August 17 and finishing on Sunday May 25.

With that, here is all the fixtures you need to keep an eye out for:

Opening Day

Arsenal vs Wolves

Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs Man City

Everton vs Brighton

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool

Leicester City vs Spurs

Man United vs Fulham

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Boxing Day

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Fulham
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man City v Everton
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Spurs
Southampton v West Ham
Wolves v Man Utd

Final Day

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
Fulham v Man City
Ipswich Town v West Ham
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Brentford

Related links:

Topics:

22/23 Premier League season,Football,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Argentina

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

By Harry Warner

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

England

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

By Callum Boyle

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Cristiano Ronaldo

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

By Jacob Entwistle

How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

#FootballJOEQuiz

How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

By Callum Boyle

Euro 2024 Day Five: All the major action and talking points

Cristiano Ronaldo

Euro 2024 Day Five: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Update given on Kylian Mbappé’s EURO 2024 hopes following nose injury

euro 2024

Update given on Kylian Mbappé’s EURO 2024 hopes following nose injury

By Charlie Herbert

UEFA to investigate racist chants by Serbia fans during England game

England (football)

UEFA to investigate racist chants by Serbia fans during England game

By Callum Boyle

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

England

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

By Harry Warner

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

By Nina McLaughlin

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

By Stephen Porzio

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

david tennant

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

By Charlie Herbert

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

By Jacob Entwistle

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

Count Binface

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

By Jack Peat

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

missing persons

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

By Charlie Herbert

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Tom Cruise

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

#FootballJOEQuiz

How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

By Callum Boyle

Cadbury is bringing back iconic chocolate bar 20 years after it was discontinued

Cadbury

Cadbury is bringing back iconic chocolate bar 20 years after it was discontinued

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Five: All the major action and talking points

Cristiano Ronaldo

Euro 2024 Day Five: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories