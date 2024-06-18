Each team will play each other twice, crazy

The Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 season have been released, and in a turn of extraordinary events, both teams will be playing each other twice at different points throughout the season.

As you scramble to look for your own team’s fixtures, there are also going to be plenty of others that’ll draw your attention and as we all know, it is impossible to keep track of all the football, but your best chance is here.

We have three new teams joining us in Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town, who return to the top flight for the first time in 22 years. Manchester City have been the dominant force of late and will be looking for a seventh Premier League title in eight years.

There’s so many other brilliant stories around the rest of the league too. How will Arne Slot fare in his first year as Liverpool boss? Will Chelsea sign 14749572257 players again? Will Tottenham stop being Spursy? (Spoiler, probably not.)

The season officially starts on Saturday August 17 and finishing on Sunday May 25.

With that, here is all the fixtures you need to keep an eye out for:

Opening Day

Arsenal vs Wolves

Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs Man City

Everton vs Brighton

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool

Leicester City vs Spurs

Man United vs Fulham

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Boxing Day

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Fulham

Liverpool v Leicester City

Man City v Everton

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Southampton v West Ham

Wolves v Man Utd

Final Day

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

Fulham v Man City

Ipswich Town v West Ham

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Brighton

Wolves v Brentford

